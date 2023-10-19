LIVE: President Biden speaks from Oval Office, urges aid for Israel, Ukraine





WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is delivering a rare Oval Office address this evening as he prepares to ask for additional billions of dollars in military assistance for Israel and Ukraine.

The speech will be an opportunity for Biden to argue that the United States has an obligation — and a national security interest -- in both places. And it's a chance for him to publicly lobby lawmakers for the money.

Watch the speech below:

[Video not appearing above? Click here » youtube.com/watch?v=skiG2mZ6dQM]

The funding request, expected to be formally unveiled on Friday, is likely to be around $100 billion over the next year, according to people directly familiar with the proposal who insisted on anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. The total figure includes some money for Taiwan's defense and for managing the flow of migrants at the southern border with Mexico.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.