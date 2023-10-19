Local Roundup

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Fort Smith Southside 3, Springdale 0

Lydia Pitts hammered nine kills, while Gabriela DuPree and Reyleigh Twist added eight each to lead the Lady Mavericks to a 25-7, 25-12, 25-15 win over Springdale in 6A-West Conference volleyball Tuesday night.

DuPree registered a double-double with 13 digs and so did Pitts adding 18 assists.

Siloam Springs 3, Van Buren 1

Jetta Broquard put down 23 kills and Lillian Wilkie added 11 to lead the Lady Panthers to a 25-22, 25-23, 15-25, 25-19 win over the Lady Pointers.

Haley Thomas dished out 49 assists and added two aces. Wilkie also chipped in three blocks. Trinity Collette anchored the defense with 39 blocks, while Broquard and Chaney Stanaland chipped in 12 digs each and Cenzi Johnson added 10.

COLLEGE SOCCER

JBU men defeat Central Christian

Junior Alejandro Ramirez continued his scoring streak with a first-half brace, and the Golden Eagles built an early 3-0 advantage that it wouldn't relinquish as the John Brown University men's soccer team bested Central Christian (Kan.) by a 4-2 final on Tuesday (Oct. 17) evening at Alumni Field, setting up a showdown that will likely dictate the Sooner Athletic's regular season champion.

Seniors Jacob Zamarron and Oscar Carballo rounded out the scoring, propelling the Golden Eagles (9-4-0, 6-0-0 Sooner Athletic) to a sixth consecutive victory.

Senior Sebastian Varela made his first collegiate start in goal, and turned away one of three Central Christian shots on target.

Golden Eagles blank Tigers

John Brown's women's soccer team defeated Central Christian 7-0 on Tuesday afternoon at Alumni Field.

The Golden Eagles (12-2-0, 6-0-0 Sooner Athletic) ran their shutout streak to five consecutive matches in which JBU has out-scored its opponents by a 25-0 margin.

Senior Lauren Walter scored her second hat trick of the season, including back-to-back header goals off corner service to kick off the scoring for the Golden Eagles, with assists coming from freshman Julia Lambert and sophomore Aubrey Winter, respectively. The hosts built a 2-0 lead by the 17th minute of play.

Senior Alyssa Henderson assisted senior Rachel Stone's first of the afternoon in the 30th minute before sophomore Karen Flores dug the ball out of the corner and set up freshman Addie Craig for a one-touch goal for a 4-0 lead at half.

Winter, Walter and Stone scored in the second half as the Golden Eagles piled up a 31-4 shooting advantage over the Tigers, and a 12-2 corner kick chances margin, in favor of John Brown.