Loss just hurts for Beamer

For South Carolina Coach Shane Beamer, the hurt of the Gamecocks’ failure to protect a 10-point lead against Florida in the fourth quarter of a 41-39 loss got worse after the game.

When Beamer limped into his Tuesday news conference, he confessed he broke a bone in his right foot after the game when he kicked a Gatorade cooler.

“I was frustrated and kicked something I shouldn’t have kicked and thought I was OK,” Beamer said. “And then the adrenaline of the game wore off.”

The loss dropped South Carolina to 2-4 going into Saturday’s game at No. 20 Missouri.

“Before anyone starts the narrative like the head football coach is frustrated and lost his poise and all that — know I care,” Beamer said. “I care about these kids, and I was really upset on Saturday night because I didn’t do enough to help them get over the hump and win the football game.

“It hurts like you-know-what, but I’ve got to show toughness and fight through it. Been one of those years.”

Beamer said he doesn’t believe his injury will require surgery.

“It’s like I told the players, ‘I don’t condone it and not saying it’s OK to kick things after the game,’ ” Beamer said. “I feel bad as a dad. My kids saw me, and they were like, ‘What the heck?’ So lesson learned. Stupid on my part.”

Beamer managed to joke that he’s “very probable” for the Missouri game.

“The problem will be not being on any kind of pain medication,” he said. “Because I’ll be loopy if I’m on pain meds, so I have to make sure I can fight through with no pain meds.”

No timeline for Bowers

Brock Bowers, Georgia’s junior All-American tight end, underwent surgery Monday for an ankle injury he suffered in the No. 1 Bulldogs’ 37-20 victory at Vanderbilt last Saturday.

“The key is, we’re trying to get him back healthy,” Georgia Coach Kirby Smart said when he met with reporters after practice Monday. “There is no timeline for when he comes back to play.

“The timeline is when he’s healthy, and I don’t think you could put a timeline on it because, historically there’s been guys that came back really fast and guys that have come back really slow. Each one is different.”

Some media reports have projected Bowers to be out four to six weeks.

”Brock Bowers is great. Brock Bowers is rock solid,” Smart said. “He wanted to get things done as soon as he found out it had to be done.

“We were able to expedite that process. He’s great, he looked everybody in the eyes [Tuesday] and wishing he could be out there.

“He’s in great spirits, he’s got a great family, he’s got great heart. He’s a warrior, so he’ll handle it the right way.”

Bowers leads the two-time defending national champion Bulldogs with 41 receptions for 567 yards and 4 touchdowns.

200 for Saban

Alabama’s 24-21 victory over the University of Arkansas last Saturday improved Nick Saban’s record to 200-28 in 17 seasons as the Crimson Tide’s coach.

Saban is the second Alabama coach to win 200 games, joining Bear Bryant, the Arkansas native who had a 224-42-9 record in 25 seasons from 1958-82.

Saban became the 11th coach to win at least 200 games at a major program and third in the SEC.

Along with Bryant, Saban joined Penn State’s Joe Paterno (409 victories), Florida State’s Bobby Bowden (304), BYU’s LaVell Edwards (257) Nebraska’s Tom Osborne (255), Chicago’s Amos Alonzo Stagg (244), Virginia Tech’s Frank Beamer (238), Kansas State’s Bill Snyder (215), Ohio State’s Woody Hayes (205) and Georgia’s Vince Dooley (201).

Fake pays off

After Kentucky jumped out to a 14-point lead scoring touchdowns on its first two possessions at home against Missouri, a fake punt call helped turn the game in Missouri’s favor.

Punter Luke Bauer came onto the field in the second quarter with Missouri facing fourth and 10 at the Kentucky 39. But instead of punting when he caught the snap, Bauer threw a touchdown pass to Marquis Johnson that got the Tigers rolling to a 28-21 victory..

”We practiced it all week,” Missouri Coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “Down 14-0, what do you got to lose at that point? So we said, ‘Let’s roll it,’ and Luke made an unbelievable throw and Marquis made a great catch.”

It was the first pass at Missouri by Bauer, who is a redshirt sophomore.

“I kind of blacked out,” Bauer said according to PowerMizzou.com. “Right when I saw him catch it, I realized he was in the end zone. I was like, ‘Holy … I’ve got to go celebrate.’

“It hasn’t really come to my mind, like, that’s one of the craziest plays that we’ve seen in a while. I can’t even really put it into words, but it happened and I’m going to remember it the rest of my life.

“I feel like I’m on top of the world.”

Left side issues

The five sacks Arkansas had against Alabama last Saturday — includng 3 1/2 by junior end Landon Jackson — all came against the left side of the offensive line.

Freshmen Kayden Proctor and Elijah Pritchett rotated snaps at left tackle and struggled to protect quarterback Jalen Milroe, prompting the question to Alabama Coach Nick Saban this week why junior right tackle JC Latham — a preseason All-American — hasn’t been moved to the left side.

“I guess you always hope if we move the right tackle to left tackle that would make everything better,” Saban said. “But the question you also have to ask yourself is, ‘Would that make us any better at right tackle?’

“Or do you just try to attack the solution of trying to get the left tackle to play to the standard that you need him to play without making multiple changes on the offensive line?

“We can have a debate about that. Nobody really knows the answer to that. We have made a commitment to try to keep some stability with the guys where they’re playing, and get the guys to play left tackle better.”

71 years ago

Ole Miss, which beat Auburn 48-34 in Oxford, Miss., last season, plays the Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday.

If the Rebels beat the Tigers, it will mark the first time Ole Miss has defeated Auburn a second consecutive year since 1952.

Ole Miss beat Auburn 39-14 at Auburn in 1951 and 20-7 at Memphis in 1952.

The Rebels are 11-35 all-time against the Tigers, including 7-26 since the teams began playing annually in 1990.

Not since Wyatt

Josh Heupel is attempting to become the first Tennessee coach since Bowden Wyatt to win two of his first three games against Alabama.

Wyatt left Arkansas to become Tennessee’s coach and went 3-0 with the Vols in his first three games against Alabama from 1955-57.

Wyatt, who played at Tennessee, left Arkansas after leading the Razorbacks to an 8-3 record and Southwest Conference championship in 1954. He had a 11-10 record in two seasons at Arkansas, a 49-21-4 record at Tennessee and was 39-17-1 at Wyoming.

Wyatt was inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 1997 after being inducted in the College Football Hall of Fame as both a player and coach.

Heupel’s Vols lost to Alabama 52-24 in 2021 in his first season as their coach and beat the Crimson Tide 41-38 last year.

SEC record

Georgia has won an SEC-record 34 consecutive regular-season games.

In winning 37-20 at Vanderbilt last Saturday, Georgia broke the SEC record it had shared with Tennessee. The Vols won 33 consecutive regular-season games spanning parts of the 1937 through 1941 seasons.

Georgia’s last regular-season loss was 44-28 against Florida in 2020.

The national record for consecutive regular-season victories is 45 by Oklahoma spanning parts of the 1953 through 1957 seasons.

Honoring Brooks

Fans watching LSU’s 48-18 victory over Auburn — either in Tiger Stadium or on ESPN’s telecast — couldn’t help but notice the large purple “3” painted in a white circle at the 25-yard lines on both ends of the field.

It was done in honor of LSU senior defensive back Greg Brooks, a team captain who also played three seasons at Arkansas.

Brooks, 22, is battling medulloblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer, and is at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis awaiting a second surgery. He previously had emergency surgery on Sept. 15 in Baton Rouge to remove a brain tumor.

The Tigers have been wearing a “3” logo on the back of their helmets since their 34-31 victory over Arkansas on Sept. 23. The Razorbacks also had a “3” logo on their helmets in that game to show support for Brooks and his family.

In a rush

Tennessee is averaging 231.3 rushing yards per game to lead the SEC and rank sixth nationally going into the Volunteers’ game at Alabama.

“People have gotten caught up in the pass game numbers at times with us. Some of the explosive plays,” Tennessee Coach Josh Heupel said. “But the bread and butter of what we do, it all starts with the run game.”

The Vols had a season-high 49 run plays for 232 yards in their 20-13 victory over Texas A&M last week. Ten of Tennessee’s rushing attempts against the Aggies resulted in first downs.

Leading rushers for the Vols are junior Jaylen Wright (80 carries for 571 yards), senior Jabari Small (65 for 359) and sophomore Dylan Simpson (45 for 272).

Twice not nice

Of the 28 losses for Nick Saban as Alabama’s coach, the Tide have faced those opponents the next season 22 times.

Saban and Alabama have a 20-2 record in those rematches, with the back-to-back losses to LSU in 2010 and 2011 and to Ole Miss in 2014-15.

The Tide, 11-2 last season, have two chances to avenge losses from 2022 when they play Tennessee on Saturday and LSU the next week. Both games are at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

SEC TOP TO BOTTOM

Ranking(prev);record;comment

1. (1);Georgia;7-0;Tough break losing tight end Bowers

2. (2);Alabama;6-1;Out for revenge against Vols

3. (3);Ole Miss;5-1;Going to visit Freeze in Auburn

4. (4);LSU;5-2;Break from SEC schedule vs. Army

5. (5);Missouri;6-1;Playing team from that other Columbia

6. (8);Tennessee;5-1;Beat Aggies in SEC game for first time

7. (10);Florida;5-2;Road victory at South Carolina

8. (6);Kentucky;5-2;Can’t hold 14-point lead vs. Mizzou

9. (7);Texas A&M4-3;Seat getting hotter for Jimbo

10. (11);Arkansas;2-5;Home game for first time in five weeks

11. (12);South Carolina;2-4;Desperate for a win at Mizzou

12. (9);Auburn;3-3;Roughed up in 30-point loss at LSU

13. (13);Mississippi State;3-3;QB Rogers might miss Arkansas game

14. (14);Vanderbilt;2-6;Scored 20 points on Georgia

PLAYER TO WATCH

Jaxson Dart

Junior QB, Ole Miss

6-2, 220 pounds

Dart, in his second season at Ole Miss after transferring from Southern Cal, is one of the nation’s top dual-threat quarterbacks.

Going into the Rebels’ game at Auburn on Saturday, Dart has completed 107 of 167 passes (64.1%) for 1,638 yards and 12 touchdowns and rushed 63 times for 302 yards and 4 touchdowns.

In 19 games at Ole Miss, Dart has passed for 4,612 yards and 32 touchdowns and rushed for 966 yards and 5 touchdowns.

GAME OF THE WEEK

No. 17 Tennessee at No. 11 Alabama

2:30 p.m. Saturday, CBS

RECORDS Tennessee 5-1, 2-1 SEC; Alabama 6-1, 4-0

LINE Alabama by 8 1/2

Alabama and Tennessee will meet for the 107th time with the Crimson Tide holding a 59-38-9 lead in the series.

After Tennessee won last season’s matchup 41-38, the Volunteers are looking for back-to-back victories over Alabama for the first time since 2003 and 2004.

Alabama is looking to stay atop the SEC West and remain a contender for the college football playoff.

BY THE NUMBERS

$100,000 Bonus for Missouri Coach Eli Drinkwitz for the Tigers getting their sixth victory, 38-21 at Kentucky, to become bowl eligible.

1931 LSU’s only game against Army prior to Saturday’s matchup in Baton Rouge. Army beat the Tigers 20-0 at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y., 92 years ago.

17-2 Nick Saban’s record against Tennessee, including 15-1 as Alabama’s coach and 2-1 as LSU’s coach.

3:53 Time span of the fourth quarter in which Florida scored 14 points to win 41-39 at South Carolina after trailing 37-27.

860 SEC-leading receiving yards by LSU junior Malik Nabers.

OVERHEARD

“It was really a dominating performance by LSU in all facets. I mean, they were more physical, they played harder — which is embarrassing and hurtful to say.”

Auburn Coach Hugh Freeze on LSU’s 48-18 victory over Auburn

“We’ve got to learn how to play with passion, but not emotion.”

Kentucky defensive lineman Deone Walker on the Wildcats having 479 penalty yards this season, including 122 on 14 flags in their 38-21 loss to Missouri

“When the ball is in his hands and he’s a part of the run game, he’s dynamic. He’s someone that you have to have bottled up every snap.”

Tennessee Coach Josh Heupel on defending Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe