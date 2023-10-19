LR man sentenced in firearm case

A Pulaski County man’s prior bad acts resulted in an 80-month sentence in federal prison Wednesday for being a felon in possession of a firearm — which was nearly double the highest sentence recommended by federal sentencing guidelines.

U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr. cited the criminal history of the defendant Keyonn Connors, 22, of Little Rock as his reason for varying above the recommended guideline sentencing range of 37 to 46 months, including an incident in 2020 in which Connors pleaded guilty to unlawful discharge of a weapon after shooting up a vehicle belonging to the mother of his now 4-year-old child.

According to court records, on Sept. 24, 2022, at about 5:21 p.m., he was arrested after North Little Rock police discovered a loaded Anderson Model AM 15 multi-caliber rifle in a backpack he was holding after a vehicle in which he was a passenger was pulled over for driving the wrong way down a one-way street. Further inspection of the rifle revealed that it had been modified with a “drop-in auto sear” that converted the semi-automatic weapon to fire fully-automatic.

Connors’ attorney, Nicki Nicolo of North Little Rock, objected to a paragraph contained in Connors’ pre-sentencing report regarding the conversion device.

“The report makes it clear to me that he’s denying any knowledge … that it was modified as a machine gun,” Moody said. “What exactly are you asking the court to do?” “Just take that into account,” Nicolo said, offering to withdraw her objection.

“We understand that’s what the officer wrote in the report,” she said. “We just do not agree with that and he did deny knowledge that the firearm had [an auto sear].” Moody said he would deny Nicolo’s objection but would take her comments into consideration.

Ashley Connors, who identified herself as the defendant’s cousin, said that she works as a nurse with sexual assault victims and victims of other trauma. She described her cousin as “a great kid” who spent a lot of time with the younger children in the family but said the loss of his father when Connors was 9 years old and of his grandfather just a few years later had deprived him of a strong male role model growing up.

“We all know the effect growing up without a father has on young, Black men,” she said. “I just ask that you be lenient toward him and allow him to come out and raise his daughter so that she doesn’t subsequently have those negative childhood experiences that he has experienced in his life.” Nicolo described Connors’ family as very supportive and involved and said that Connors himself had been highly engaged in assisting with his case. She noted that Moody had received seven letters of support from various family members attesting to Connors’ character.

“If he will stick with his family and stay away from the bad influences around him,” she said, “he’s 22 years old and I believe he can change his life. I would ask the court to consider … his lack of youthful guidance due to the death of his father at a very young age.” “I’m not sure what’s scarier,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Benecia Moore, “that the defendant knew he had a switch on it making it automatic or that he didn’t know. In any event, a rifle of that caliber capable of firing 20 rounds automatically is one of the most dangerous things we can have on the street.” Moore noted that despite Connors’ young age, he had racked up three felony arrests in 2020 and was on probation at the time of his September 2022 arrest.

“He was on supervision in three of his cases, one of which involved him shooting up the mother of his child’s car, firing 12 bullets into her car,” she said, “then fleeing at a high rate of speed in a stolen car, and the possession with intent to deliver marijuana. … Mr. Connors was trending in the wrong direction, a dangerous direction.” Moore said Connors numerous brushes with the law, “didn’t get his attention,” and said she believed a low end guideline sentence would be sufficient to address the sentencing factors laid out by Congress.

Moody, disagreeing, sentenced Connors to 80 months in prison, well above the high end guideline sentence of 46 months, which drew a gasp from Connors’ family sitting in the courtroom and surprised looks from Moore and Niccolo.

“When I review your criminal history,” Moody said to Connors, “roughly two years prior to the instant offense you discharged 10 to 12 rounds from an [AR-]15 — at least the caliber of shells found at the scene were 5.56 which tells me that’s the kind of assault rifle you used — to unload a [magazine] into your ex-girlfriend’s car in a neighborhood.” “I think the notion that you would be carrying around an assault rifle that’s fully-automatic and not even knowing what kind of weapon you have is also a concern,” he said. “I think the notion that you are frequently walking around with fully loaded — and sometimes fully-automatic — assault rifles makes you a danger to the community.” Nicolo, objecting to the above-guideline sentence, asked Moody to note that the car was unoccupied when Connors fired upon it and that his relationship with his girlfriend — the mother of his 4-year-old child — had been restored.

“Eighty months will put him in the position of being out of his child’s life for many months,” she said. “Is there anything you can do below 80?” Declining to reconsider the sentence, Moody said he had been prepared to sentence Connors to an even longer prison term at the beginning of the hearing but had decided on 80 months because of a looming change in how the guidelines are calculated.

“I also want to make it clear that this sentence is to run consecutive to any state court sentence you may be serving,” he said.