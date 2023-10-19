Man who fled scene of fatality arrested

HOT SPRINGS -- A man who was driving a pickup truck when another man fell from the truck's bed and died is facing felony charges after authorities said he fled the scene of the accident.

David Wayne Reynolds, 53, of Hot Springs was taken into custody around 9:15 a.m. Monday on felony charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury or death. He also faces a charge of first-degree terroristic threatening after authorities said he threatened a witness.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Garland County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the 9900 block of Park Avenue at around 2:21 a.m. Sunday in reference to a pedestrian accident.

Deputies located a man, later identified as Hunter Andrew Hornaday, 26, of Hot Springs, in the roadway leaned up against a silver Lexus. Hornaday was unresponsive and CPR was started. Also at the scene were a female, 41, and another male, identified as Reynolds, authorities said.

While deputies and emergency personnel were giving aid to Hornaday, Reynolds and the woman fled the scene, authorities said. The emergency responders then requested the coroner, and Deputy Coroner Jayson Neighbors arrived and pronounced Hornaday dead at the scene shortly before 3:30 a.m.

Investigators went to an address in the 9500 block of Park Avenue that was the listed address of the woman who had been at the scene. Investigators noticed the Lexus in the driveway "with what appeared to be blood on the driver's rear tire and wheel." They attempted to make contact with the woman, but there was no answer at the residence.

Investigators were then advised Hornaday's father drove to the scene and stated the woman had called him and said she thought "someone was trying to kill her" and that is why she did not answer the door.

Investigators returned to the residence and were able to speak with the woman, who stated Hornaday and Reynolds had left her residence in a maroon Ford truck earlier that morning.

She stated Hornaday and Reynolds "went to go steal a portable shed" and "were gone for some time" when Reynolds came back to her residence alone. She said he told her Hornaday fell out of the bed of the truck.

Reynolds told her he needed her vehicle and left the residence, according to the woman's account. He then returned a second time and said he "could not get Hornaday up" and needed her help. She and Reynolds then returned to the scene, and she said Reynolds told her to say Hornaday "was hit by a car."

The woman told investigators Reynolds told her if she said anything about what happened, "he would kill her."

Based on her statements and further investigation, the two felony warrants were issued for Reynolds shortly before 8:30 a.m. Sunday.