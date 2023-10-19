OZK and BancShares

to release 3Q results

Home BancShares Inc. and Bank OZK are scheduled to release third-quarter financial results today.

Conway-based Home BancShares, parent company of Centennial Bank, opens the day, announcing earnings before markets open. Bank executives have scheduled a conference call for 1 p.m. to discuss the report. The call is available at 1-833-470-1428, passcode 488667.

Little Rock's Bank OZK is scheduled to release results after the market closes at 3 p.m. At the same time, prepared management comments discussing the quarterly earnings in more detail will be issued. Bank officials have scheduled a call for the investment community at 10 a.m. Friday. Registration for the call is available at the lender's investor relations website, ir.ozk.com.

Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, South Alabama, Texas and New York City, with branches in Texas operating as Happy State Bank.

OZK has more than 240 offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, New York, California and Mississippi.

-- Andrew Moreau

Avian flu reported

in Oklahoma flock

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza has been detected in a mixed flock of poultry in Oklahoma, only a couple hundred miles from the Arkansas border.

The virus was confirmed on Oct. 16 in Carter County, according to the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry's website.

In 2022, Arkansas farmers reported three cases of avian influenza that affected 56,490 birds, mostly commercial broiler breeder pullets, in Madison, Pope and Arkansas counties, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's APHIS avian influenza tracker.

The most recent case in Arkansas was reported on Dec. 1, 2022.

Reports of the virus appeared to trend downward in summer and early fall, with only one outbreak reported in August and one in September nationally, but seven outbreaks have been reported so far in October in the north, central and western states of Oklahoma, Idaho, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Montana, Minnesota, and Colorado.

-- Cristina LaRue

Index down by 13.33

to close at 845.83

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 845.83, down 13.33.

"Equities slipped from the opening bell led by the materials sector ahead of a speech scheduled [today] by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to the Economic Club of NY where he is expected to reiterate the Fed's commitment to fighting inflation," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephen's Inc.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services fell 8.9% and ARcBest Corp. shares fell 5.2%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.