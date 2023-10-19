NFL Week 7 Preview: Best Games, Best Bets, Predictions

1. Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles Tyreek Hill is on pace to smash the NFLs record for single-season receiving yards. Sam Navarro/USA TODAY Sports Game info: Sunday, Oct. 22 | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC

Location: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA

Spread: Dolphins +2.5 (-110) | Eagles -2.5 (-118)

Moneyline: MIA (+120) | PHI (-143)

Total: 51.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110) Sunday nights game between Miami and Philadelphia profiles as a possible Super Bowl preview. The spread is tight and the over/under is high for this meeting between the Dolphins and Eagles, two of the NFLs five remaining one-loss teams. Miami imposed its will on Carolina in a 42–21 win last week. Tua Tagovailoa and Co. easily erased a 14-0 deficit as Raheem Mostert added three more touchdowns to his league-leading tally. The Dolphins offense remains the gold standard with seemingly untouchable averages of 37.2 points and almost 500 yards per game. Philadelphias passing defense has been porous, which is cause for concern against Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but the matchup to watch will be Miamis NFL-best rushing offense against the No. 2 run defense. The Dolphins average over 181 yards per game on the ground and 6.5 yards per carry while the Eagles have held their opponents to 65.8 yards on average and less than four yards a pop. Jalen Hurts last week had his worst performance of the season in Phillys first loss. He tossed three interceptions in a 20–14 defeat to the Jets. Luckily for him, Miami is tied for the fewest interceptions in the league (two) and its bottom-10 defense has largely been overshadowed by its record-setting offense. DAndre Swift might find more success on the ground, depending on Lane Johnsons status, and DeVonta Smith should have a resurgent game against this secondary, though he also finds himself on the injury report. As good as the Dolphins have been, theyve struggled on the road relative to their sheer dominance at home while the Eagles have won 12 out of 13 at Lincoln Financial Field with Hurts healthy. Heres hoping this game of the week lives up to its billing. Verderames pick: Eagles -2.5, Over 51.5 (Philadelphia 30, Miami 24)

Manzanos pick: Dolphins +2.5, Under 51.5 (Miami 27, Philadelphia 23)

Woods pick: Dolphins +2.5, Under 51.5 (Miami 27, Philadelphia 24)

2. Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens Against a strong Lions run defense, Lamar Jackson will need to make things happen in the passing game. David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Game info: Sunday, Oct. 22 | 1 p.m. ET | FOX

Location: M&T Bank Stadium | Baltimore, MD

Spread: Lions +2.5 (+100) | Ravens -2.5 (-125)

Moneyline: DET (+130) | BAL (-158)

Total: 42.5 Over (-118) | Under (-110) You might remember the last meeting between Detroit and Baltimore for Justin Tuckers record-setting, game-winning, 66-yard field goal as time expired. These Lions are not the same team that lost that day back in 2021. They head to Maryland with a 5–1 record, riding a four-game winning streak as one of the most complete teams in the league. The Ravens have been more up and down so far. They beat the Titans 24–16 in London last week but they had a pair of bad losses to the Steelers on the road and in overtime against the Colts the last time they were at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 3. Baltimore only has two offensive touchdowns in the last two weeks. The onus is on Lamar Jackson to beat Detroit, which boasts the NFLs best run defense, through the air. Jared Goff is doing his best to put his shortcomings on the road to rest. With a 20–6 win in Tampa last week, he improved to 3–0 in away games on the year. He also threw for a season-high 353 yards as the rushing attack floundered. With David Montgomery out and Jahmyr Gibbs banged up, Goff will likely have to air the ball out often against the Ravens, the No. 2 pass defense in the league. Both teams have been kind to bettors with a combined 9–3 record against the spread. Interestingly, the under has hit in all but one of Baltimores games while the Lions have been involved in more high-scoring contests. On the road against a stout defense, this is the lowest over/under of the season for Detroit and just its second time as an underdog. Verderames pick: Lions +2.5, Over 42.5 (Detroit 31, Baltimore 23)

Manzanos pick: Lions +2.5, Over 42.5 (Detroit 28, Baltimore 20)

Woods pick: Ravens -2.5, Over 42.5 (Baltimore 23, Detroit 20)

3. Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce and Chiefs offense have been hard to stop. Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Game info: Sunday, Oct. 22 | 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, MO

Spread: Chargers +5.5 (-110) | Chiefs -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: LAC (+190) | KC (-250)

Total: 48.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110) The Chargers have played the Chiefs tight ever since Justin Herbert was drafted but close wont cut it for L.A. on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. The Bolts fell to 2–3 with a 20–17 loss to the visiting Cowboys on Monday. Now theyre on the road against their division rival and the hottest team in the NFL. Kansas City has won five in a row overall and its last three against Los Angeles. The Chiefs defense has been at the forefront of their success thus far. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are still shredding opposing secondaries and second-year back Isiah Pacheco has found success on the ground, but their defense allows just 14.7 points per game, second only to the 49ers, and is a top-10 unit against the pass. Slowing down Herbert and the Chargers is still a tall task, though Dallas was able to do so on Monday. Austin Ekeler was inefficient in his return from injury and Herbert was uncharacteristically off. L.A. is still a top-10 offense by points (25.4, a few spots ahead of K.C.) and passing yards (259) per game. Both games last season were decided by a field goal and Herbert has won in Kansas City before. However, the Chiefs — one of the worst teams in the NFL against the spread last season — have performed better against the number lately with four covers in five weeks. They also had a mini-bye to get ready for the Chargers after they played on Thursday Night Football last week. Verderames pick: Chiefs -5.5, Under 48.5 (Kansas City 27, Los Angeles 20)

Manzanos pick: Chargers +5.5, Under 48.5 (Kansas City 24, Los Angeles 20)

Woods pick: Chiefs -5.5, Under 48.5 (Kansas City 27, Los Angeles 21

4. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Rams Kenny Pickett has struggled in recent weeks, but he gets a key weapon back Sunday. Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Game info: Sunday, Oct. 22 | 4:05 p.m. ET | FOX

Location: SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, CA

Spread: Steelers +3.5 (-125) | Rams -3.5 (+100)

Moneyline: PIT (+135) | LAR (-161)

Total: 43.5 Over (-118) | Under (-110) Pittsburgh and Los Angeles are both quietly in the thick of things in their respective conferences. In spite of a 31-point deficit for the season, the Steelers have clawed their way to 3–2 heading into a winnable game at SoFi Stadium, where the Rams scored their first home win of the year last week against the Cardinals. The potential return of receiver Diontae Johnson could breathe some life into an offense thats 30th in the NFL in scoring average (15.8 points per game). He left the season opener early with a hamstring injury that sent him to injured reserve and his absence promoted George Pickens to Kenny Picketts No. 1 option. The second-year quarterback has struggled mightily, completing less than 60% of his passes, and a paltry run game hasnt done him any favors. Even the defense has taken a step back, though it did hold the Ravens to one touchdown in Week 5. L.A.s defense might not stack up to past iterations but its holding opponents to just 19.5 points per game so far. With that as a baseline, the offense is doing more than enough to get by. Matthew Stafford is currently third in passing yards, Puka Nacua is fourth in receiving yards and Cooper Kupp has gone over 100 yards in both games since his return. Kyren Williams is up to fourth in the league in rushing after adding 158 to his tally last week but hes expected to be sidelined for a few weeks, a major blow to a respectable Rams running game. One number to know for this matchup is that Pittsburgh is 12–4 under Mike Tomlin the week after a bye. The Steelers also ripped off a 7–2 record following their bye week last year after a 2–6 start, so expect adjustments to be made. Verderames pick: Rams -3.5, Under 42.5 (Los Angeles 24, Pittsburgh 18)

Manzanos pick: Steelers +3.5, Under 42.5 (Los Angeles 23, Pittsburgh 20)

Woods pick: Steelers +3.5, Over 42.5 (Pittsburgh 23, Los Angeles 20)