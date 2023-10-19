FOOTBALL Colts QB opts for surgery

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson has taken the final snap of his rookie season, opting for season-ending surgery on his injured throwing shoulder. Coach Shane Steichen confirmed the decision before Wednesday’s practice. Steichen said the team consulted multiple medical officials, weighed the longterm health of Richardson and his future with the franchise before everyone agreed surgery was the best option. Steichen did not say when the surgery would take place. The 6-4, 244-pound Richardson suffered a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder at the end of a short run Oct. 8 against Tennessee. He hit the ground awkwardly, stayed down several minutes as medical staff treated him before he walked slowly to the team’s medical tent, his shoulder drooped.

Rule to help minorities

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league still needs to hire more minority head coaches. The latest rule change was aimed at increasing opportunities. Owners voted Tuesday to push in-person head coaching interviews back one more week until after all divisional playoff games have been completed to slow down the hiring process. “[Diversity, equity, inclusion] has received more attention in our owners’ meetings than probably any subject we have been discussing in the last five years, and I think that focus has been helpful to the clubs as well as to all of us,” Goodell said Wednesday after the conclusion of the league’s fall meetings. “Our understanding of the priorities, the need to do this and how we do it better. I know the focus is on head coaches, we understand that, but we’re focused on the entire league. How do we continue to have diversity be a part of our league and make us better?” NFL executive Dasha Smith said the league office and the 32 teams are 50% diverse. There are six minority head coaches, including three who are Black. The goal of pushing the in-person interviews back one week is to create more opportunities for candidates.

Hardman traded back to KC

The New York Jets are trading seldom-used wide receiver Mecole Hardman back to the Kansas City Chiefs, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday. Hardman, who signed with the Jets as a free agent last March, returns to the team with which he played his first four NFL seasons and helped win two Super Bowls. ESPN first reported the deal. It includes the Jets sending a seventh-round pick in the 2024 draft to the Chiefs for a sixth-rounder, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn’t announced the trade. Hardman signed a one-year, $4 million contract that included a $2.5 million signing bonus and $3.6 million guaranteed to add a speedy and versatile weapon in New York’s offense. But that never materialized.

SOCCER Brazil’s Neymar tears ACL

Brazil forward Neymar tore his ACL and meniscus while playing in a World Cup qualifying game, his club Al Hilal confirmed Wednesday. Neymar was in tears after injuring his left knee in the first half of Brazil’s 2-0 loss to Uruguay on Tuesday. The 31-year-old Neymar will need surgery. Al Hilal did not say how long he is expected to be out, but it can take six months to a year to recover from ACL injuries. That would likely rule him out for the rest of the season and place doubts over his participation in next year’s Copa America, which starts in June. Brazil’s all-time leading scorer was on crutches as he left Estadio Centenario in Montevideo. He had clutched his leg in visible pain and was then carted off the field. Neymar broke Pele’s Brazil scoring record last month with his 78th goal for his country in a World Cup qualifying match against Bolivia. He added his 79th in the same game, which ended in a 5-1 win.

BASEBALL Arenado’s streak ends

Nolan Arenado’s streak of consecutive Gold Gloves has ended at 10. The St. Louis Cardinals third baseman was not among the three finalists announced Wednesday. Pittsburgh’s Ke’Bryan Hayes, Colorado’s Ryan McMahon and Atlanta’s Austin Riley are contending for the award, which will be announced Nov. 5. Arenado won in each of his first 10 seasons, matching the high set by Seattle outfielder Ichiro Suzuki from 2001 to 2010. Players who won last year and are among the 2023 finalists are Cleveland second baseman Andres Gimenez and left fielder Steven Kwan, Houston right fielder Kyle Tucker, Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto, Arizona first baseman Christian Walker, Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson and left fielder Ian Happ, and Los Angeles right fielder Mookie Betts, who played 107 games in right, 70 at second and 16 at shortstop. Betts, who has won six consecutive Gold Gloves, also is a finalist at the utility role, a category added last year. Voting is conducted among managers and up to six coaches from each team, who can’t select players on their own club. Since 2013, voting has been factored with a Society for American Baseball Research defensive index, which comprises about 25% of the total.

TENNIS Auger-Aliassime advances

Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Sebastian Ofner 6-4, 6-1 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Japan Open on Wednesday, winning consecutive matches for the first time since March. The 23-year-old Canadian, who had not won back-to-back matches since Indian Wells, rallied from a break down in a tight first set before racing through the second by winning the final six games. Auger-Aliassime next plays American qualifier Marcos Giron, who upset eighth-ranked Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-4. Fifth-seeded Tommy Paul beat fellow American Mackenzie Mc-Donald 6-4, 6-2. The 12th-ranked Paul will play Ben Shelton, who overcame Jordan Thompson 6-7 (5), 6-4 6-3.