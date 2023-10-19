One of three suspected Springdale gang recruiters pleads not guilty in circuit court in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Springdale man pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Washington County Circuit Court to helping solicit a minor to join a gang.

Marco Ramirez, 21, was arrested Oct. 5 and is charged with being an accomplice to soliciting or recruiting a minor to join or to remain a member of a criminal gang, organization or enterprise. Ramirez was given a Nov. 14 court date before Judge Joanna Taylor.

Ramirez is being held at the Washington County jail in lieu of $200,000 bond.

"On or between April 1, 2023, and April 30, 2023, the defendant participated in beating a juvenile with his fists as part of a gang initiation ritual," according to court documents.

Ramirez was one of several people arrested after the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the Springdale Police Department Crime Suppression Unit and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force investigated the Savage Locos street gang in May. Detectives learned of the gang's juvenile recruitment through Springdale schools, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

Ramirez is the brother of Rogelio Angel Ramirez, 28, who was arrested in July and charged with accomplice to soliciting or recruiting a minor to join or to remain a member of a criminal gang, organization or enterprise and simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm. Rogelio Ramirez is the leader of or holds a leadership position within Savage Locos, according to authorities.

Rogelio Ramirez pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Aug. 28 and has a Jan. 18 court date before Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay. Ramirez is being held at the Washington County jail in lieu of $100,000 bond. A judge recently denied a request to lower his bond.

An affidavit says police found a video of a gang ritual while searching Rogelio Ramirez's phone.

The video depicted Marco Ramirez and another person "brutally attacking a juvenile with their fists in a backyard in Springdale," court documents said.

Another man, Sebastian Martinez, 20, of Springdale is expected to be arraigned Nov. 1. Martinez was arrested Sept. 27 on preliminary charges of soliciting a minor to join a gang and theft by receiving. Martinez is being held at the Washington County jail in lieu of $75,000 bond.

A former employee with the Washington County Juvenile Detention Center is accused of providing Rogelio Ramirez with information about detainees, a misdemeanor.