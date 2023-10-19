Other Days

100 years ago

Oct. 19, 1923

With a caving bank only eight feet away, the barn on the State Hospital farm, 12 miles out of Little Rock on Baucum road was thought to be doomed last night, according to ex Governor George W. Donaghey, chairman of the Hospital Board. The Arkansas river had cut the shore line 40 feet back, during Wednesday night and yesterday. Believing the crumbling bank will undermine the barn, a wrecking crew yesterday removed a 30-foot section of the structure. ... While it will be possible to dismantle the entire building, should that become necessary, the serious loss would come from losing the concrete floor and the permanent fixtures used for automatic feeding, water supply and drainage.

50 years ago

Oct. 19, 1973

CLARKSVILLE -- The College of the Ozarks will offer a $500 prize for an original dramatic script presenting the theme of God's love for man or man's love for God. Mrs. Susie M. Pittman, director of the theater, said the presentation might be a tragedy, satire, comedy, a musical revue or any dramatic form. "It doesn't have to be 'churchy'," she added. "The anonymous donor of the prize money is mainly hoping that an author or authors will submit something entertaining for an adult audience," Mrs. Pittman said. "It could be about pollution, some historic figure or almost any subject," she added.

25 years ago

Oct. 19, 1998

Little Rock sixth-graders for the first time next year may get to play organized football, basketball, soccer, tennis, track, golf and volleyball at school, but not with or against seventh- and eighth-graders. Those are among the recommendations made last week by a school district committee that is planning the transformation of the city's eight junior highs into middle schools for sixth through eighth grades. .... The conversion of the traditional junior high schools into what are intended to be more nurturing, supportive middle school programs is slated to take effect when the 1999-2000 school starts next August.

10 years ago

Oct. 19, 2013

The president and chief executive officer of Mount St. Mary Academy, a Catholic all-girls high school in Little Rock, declined Friday to respond directly to a report from a national organization that a teacher at the school was being forced to resign or be fired for marrying her same-sex partner. The Human Rights Campaign, a Washington D.C.-based advocacy group for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender civil rights, on Thursday accused the Little Rock school of discriminatory employment practices in regard to teacher Tippi McCullough, who married Barbara Mariani, also of Arkansas, in a New Mexico wedding ceremony earlier this week. ... Karen Flake, the school's top executive, said in a prepared statement Friday that out of respect for their employees, school leaders cannot talk about confidential personnel matters without the permission of the employee.