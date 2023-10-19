PB looks to clinch spot in playoff

Last season, Morrilton made the 5A state playoffs at Pine Bluff High School's expense.

A year later, the Zebras can clinch their first playoff spot in three years if they can defeat the Devil Dogs in Morrilton at 7 p.m. Friday.

Pine Bluff (6-2, 5-1 in 5A-Central) is coming off a 20-14 win at White Hall. The Zebras are all but guaranteed a playoff spot at this point but can remove all doubt with one more victory.

Head coach Micheal Williams said the Zebras are more focused on winning this game than clinching a playoff spot.

"It definitely will be special to get back in the postseason, but we really have bigger goals," Williams said. "Our bigger goals is a state championship. We definitely want to be able to get into the playoffs. That's the first part of making it to the state championship."

Morrilton (5-3, 4-2) had its three-game winning streak snapped last week with a 26-14 loss at Maumelle.

Last year, Pine Bluff and Morrilton finished tied with Beebe for fourth place in the 5A-Central Conference. The Zebras had beaten Beebe but lost 28-13 at home to the Devil Dogs. The tiebreakers went Morrilton's way, putting the Dogs in the playoffs and leaving the Zebras and Badgers out.

This year, it would take a similar multi-team tie scenario for Pine Bluff to miss the playoffs, but it remains possible. That possibility ends if the Zebras win Friday.

Williams said the Zebras remember last year's loss to Morrilton and want to return the favor.

"The seniors now was joking about how they came down and ruined senior night," Williams said. "We're trying to do the same thing to them. Their senior night is this Friday, so we're trying to go and ruin their senior night."

A win would not only clinch a playoff spot. Pine Bluff would be guaranteed to finish in the top three no matter what happens the final two weeks.

The Zebras last made the playoffs in 2020 when they finished fourth in the 6A-East. They lost 24-20 at home to Mountain Home in the first round of the playoffs. They finished seventh in the 6A-East the next season before dropping to Class 5A last year and hiring Williams.

Pine Bluff had made the playoffs 13 straight seasons. Prior to 2021, the Zebras had last missed the playoffs in 2007 when they finished tied for sixth in the 7A-Central, which was also the last time they played in Class 7A.

Pine Bluff last won a playoff game in 2019, a 49-48 first-round victory at Sheridan in four overtimes.

The Zebras have a bye scheduled for next week. Williams said despite the long stretch without a break, Pine Bluff is healthy and rested.

"We have, early in the season, did a great job of winning in a big way against a few teams," Williams said. "So, the mileage on the starters is not that much. That's why we always try to make sure we have depth so we can get as many people in the game so we won't just be beating up our main guys."