PREP FOOTBALL: Charleston’s Hunter Little providing leadership for young Tigers

Charleston's Hunter Little (62) and Brevyn Ketter (4) tackle Booneville fullback Cody Elliott, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, during the first quarter at Bearcat Stadium in Booneville. The Bearcats and Tigers meet again this Friday in Charleston. Visit nwaonline.com/221022Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

CHARLESTON -- When Reese Merechka suffered an injury against Ozark in a nonconference game a month ago, Hunter Little looked around and didn't... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Tigers turn to Little for leadership

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content