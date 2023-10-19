PREP FOOTBALL: Rogers rested, to host Bentonville on Friday

Coming off a poor offensive performance of 220 total yards in a 31-25 loss against Bentonville West on Oct. 6, Rogers Coach Chad Harbison said he felt the Mounties needed to dial things back a notch in order to get back on track offensively.

A lighter week on the field at practice seemed to do the trick as Rogers piled up 562 yards in a 52-12 win at Springdale last week.

"We tried to get more crisp in practice with more of an emphasis on meeting time and the knowledge end and less time on the field and get our guys more rested and healed up," Harbison said. "We plan on playing Week 11 and Week 12 and so on. At some point, we have to be mindful of miles we put on our kids and be conscious about that and take care of these guys."

Rogers scored on its opening possession against Springdale then recovered two onside kicks and scored on both possessions to take an early 21-0 lead. The Mounties (5-2, 2-2 7A-West) had 316 yards of offense in the first quarter and Dane Williams completed 13 of 15 passes for 214 yards. He finished with 377 yards and five touchdown passes.

Running back Jacob Jenkins had his first 100-yard night since Week 1, and Graycen Cash, who missed two games early, had nine catches for 176 yards.

"We played a lot better the other night," Harbison said.

Harbison also said he knows the Mounties will have to be clicking again to win again this week when they host Bentonville (4-3, 2-2).

"Bentonville is Bentonville," Harbison said. "They don't beat themselves. We're going to have to do a really good job of taking care of the little things because they're not going to put themselves in a bad spot. We're going to have to go out and execute at a high level to give ourselves a chance."

-- Graham Thomas

BENTONVILLE

Banged up Tigers

Bentonville not only lost last Friday to Fayetteville 42-21, but the Tigers also emerged a bit banged up.

Among the injured was quarterback Carter Nye, who went down with an ankle injury in the second half and missed the rest of the game.

Nye's status -- along with several other Tigers -- wasn't clear heading into this week's game at Rogers.

"It's a day-to-day thing, we'll see," Tigers Coach Jody Grant said. "Fortunately, it's nothing so significant that we can already assume they're not playing."

If Nye can't go, the Tigers will have sophomore Cole Slepecki ready. With backup quarterback Trevor Grant injured as well, Slepecki completed 5 of 10 passes for 75 yards, including a touchdown to CJ Brown in the fourth quarter against Fayetteville.

"He's a talented kid, smart, good arm," Grant said. "He's capable if we end up having to use him."

Grant said the Tigers are respectful of Rogers, which lost 47-42 at Fayetteville on Sept. 29.

"Our expectation is we're going to get their best," Grant said. "They're a good team. They went wire to wire with Fayetteville. I know they look back on that and the same thing against West. You're talking about two losses, both games they were in and could have won."

-- Graham Thomas

BENTONVILLE WEST

Avoiding letdown

Bentonville West coach Bryan Pratt said he has stressed to his team during preparation for this week's game against Rogers Heritage how important it is to avoid a letdown.

The Wolverines (5-2, 3-1 7A-West) possibly played their most complete game of the season last Friday and claimed a 44-14 victory over Springdale Har-Ber. Pratt said he would like to see more of that kind of performance.

"We're playing with a lot of confidence right now," Pratt said. "It probably was our best game of the year last week on all phases of the game. We want that to continue in order for us to be successful."

West has its eyes set on obtaining a No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in the Class 7A state playoffs, but the Wolverines will have to win out to accomplish such a thing. That kind of goal begins now with a victory over Rogers Heritage.

"We've got to make sure we take care of ourselves and try to get better every week," Pratt said. "In years past, we peaked at Springdale Har-Ber or somewhere in that area, then we kind of let up during the latter part of the season.

"So that's the challenge we have for them to this week -- to worry about yourself and not worry about the other team or what happens in the future. That's our key right now -- focus on ourselves and do what we need to do to get better every week."

ELKINS

Difficult road test

First place in the 4A-1 Conference is at stake when Elkins travels to Ozark on Friday.

Elkins (7-0, 4-0) is ranked No. 4 and Ozark (6-1, 4-0) No. 5 in Class 4A.

Elkins Coach Zach Watson said the Elks will have to play their best game of the season to come away with a win on the Hillbillies' home field.

"They have a good quarterback and a defense that returns nine starters from last year," Watson said. "In order for us to have a chance to win, we can't turn the ball over, and we must minimize their rushing attack."

The game pits two teams with high-scoring offenses and dynamic defenses. Seniors Da'Shawn Chairs and Dizzy Dean-led Elkins, which has scored at least 41 points in every game this season and rolled to a season-high in scoring with a 73-14 victory last week over Green Forest. Dean, who recently committed to Central Missouri, has completed 111 of 139 passes for 1,607 yards and 24 touchdowns with 1 interception.

Ozark will counter with an offense led by Kolby Wilbanks, who accounted for 362 yards in total offense last week when the Hillbillies outlast a tough Gentry team 42-20. Wilbanks carried 22 times for 22 times for 255 yards and 5 touchdowns last week and completed 5 of 8 passes for 107 yards and a score.

Gavin Gilbert led the defensive change with seven tackles and he contributed 30 yards rushing on eight attempts.

-- Rick Fires

PRAIRIE GROVE

First test passed

There'll be quite a contrast in experience at the quarterback position when Prairie Grove hosts Alma on Friday in 5A-West Conference play.

Alma is led by senior Jackson Daily, who set a single-game school record when he rushed for 320 yards and six touchdowns against Farmington earlier this season. Daily, the son of former Alma and University of Arkansas fullback Adam Daily, passed for 187 yards and rushed for 70 yards last week when Harrison completed a touchdown pass with 31 seconds to play to beat the Airedales 39-35.

"Alma's quarterback is the biggest concern, complimented by two formidable running backs," Prairie Grove Coach Danny Abshier said. "Very aggressive defense. We miss Luke Vance tremendously.

The heartbreaking defeat left Alma at 5-2 overall and 3-1 in conference play. Prairie Grove is also 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the league after beating Dardanelle 36-28. The game featured junior Alex Abshier, the grandson of Danny Abshier, who made his first start in place of injured Luke Vance.

Abshier completed 10 of 18 passes for 174 yards and 2 touchdowns against Dardanelle. He led Prairie Grove on a 97-yard scoring drive in the fourth quarter to secure the victory over the Sand Lizards.

"We miss Luke tremendously," Danny Abshier said. "He is eager to rehab and get back to being in sports, probably baseball season. Alex stepped up and did the job very well. Very pleased with and happy for him. Expected no less. He is that type of guy."

GRAVETTE

Avoiding trap

Gravette Coach Kelby Bohannon said he is fully aware that Friday's 4A-1 Conference game at Green Forest has all the makings of a trap game that his team must avoid.

Bohannon said the Tigers' style of play will present a challenge to his Lions (4-3, 3-1), who will likely secure a playoff berth with a win Friday night before facing league challenges from Ozark and Gentry in the final two weeks.

"You go back and watch the Green Forest-Gentry game," Bohannon said. "For three full quarters, they gave the Pioneers everything they wanted. That's due to their physicality and style of play. I think they do a good job playing to their strengths -- get under center, hand it off and play ball-control and keep-away.

"We've continued to preach to our kids, especially those on the defensive side of the ball, that you better be ready to play because you don't want them hanging around."

Fast starts like Gravette have enjoyed over the past two weeks is something that will help the Lions avoid the trap. Gravette had a 28-0 lead after one quarter against Huntsville, then led 29-0 after one quarter against Berryville last week after Gabe Holmes and Kayden Brown connected with three touchdown passes.

"That's something we wanted to emphasize to our team -- get off to fast starts," Bohannon said. "Earlier in the year, we dug ourselves into some holes and had to battle out of it. We know how tough that can be, and our kids have responded really well."

-- Henry Apple