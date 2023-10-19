Razorbacks rise to No. 10 in American Volleyball Coaches’ Association poll

University of Arkansas outside hitter Taylor Head (right) said the Razorbacks have a good mindset as they play their next five matches on the road. “We are continuing to just push every single day in practice,” Head said. “We continue to show other teams what we’re made of. I think we just continue playing our game.” (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas volleyball team climbed to its highest ranking ever at No. Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: UA volleyball set for long road trip

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content