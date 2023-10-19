Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Business Features Opinion LEARNS Guide Video Podcasts Newsletters Core Values Obits Games Archive Notices
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Razorbacks rise to No. 10 in American Volleyball Coaches’ Association poll

by Paul Boyd | Today at 2:33 a.m.
University of Arkansas outside hitter Taylor Head (right) said the Razorbacks have a good mindset as they play their next five matches on the road. “We are continuing to just push every single day in practice,” Head said. “We continue to show other teams what we’re made of. I think we just continue playing our game.” (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas volleyball team climbed to its highest ranking ever at No.

Print Headline: UA volleyball set for long road trip

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT