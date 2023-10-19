TUESDAY'S LATE GAMES

BOYS

BERGMAN 85, MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 48 A 16-point night fro Dylan Friend highlighted a 37-point pasting for Bergman (1-0) at the Pangburn Tip-Off Classic. Kaden Ponder scored 13 points while both Sawyer Schubert and Zion Fultz tallied 12 points apiece for the Panthers. Bryson Bauer also tossed in 11 points in the win. Jade Rowe paced Mount Vernon-Enola (1-1) with 13 points.

FLIPPIN 55, BAY 54 Rilyn Robins finished with 20 points to lift Flippin (1-0) to a tight victory. Alex Glenn added 17 points for the Bobcats.

MARMADUKE 60, MAYNARD 53 Blake Gipson dropped in 24 points to help Marmaduke (2-0) hold on. A.J. Forkum scored 14 points, and Ashton Lucy had 12 points for the Greyhounds.

WONDERVIEW 69, PANGBURN 32 Four players scored in double figures for Wonderview (1-0), led by Rowdy Warren's 17 points, in its rout of the Tigers. Landon Campbell and Ethan Kelley had 12 points, and Caleb Montgomery totaled 11 points for the Daredevils. Cade Rolland and Jacob Ramsey both netted nine points each for Pangburn (0-2).

GIRLS

CORNING 52, NEMO VISTA 26 Ashlyn Cossey's 13 points as Corning (2-0) doubled up the Lady Red Hawks. Whitley Goodson also had 10 points in the win for the Bobcats.

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 58, MAMMOTH SPRING 41 Marlee Raby collected 19 points to fuel a comeback by Mount Vernon-Enola (2-0) in the Pangburn Tip-Off Classic. The Lady Warhawks trailed 30-22 at halftime but outscored the Lady Bears 36-11 over the final two quarters. Dessie McCarty had 14 points, and Alyssa Gilbert finished with 13 points for Mount Vernon-Enola. Brynn Washam ended with 16 points, and Adrianna Corbett supplied 14 points for Mammoth Spring (0-1).

NORFORK 72, KINGSTON 42 Liza Shaddy provided 20 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists during a 30-point beating for Norfork (1-0). Keely Blanchard had 19 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds and 5 steals for the Lady Panthers. Maggie Tyrone tacked on 15 points and seven rebounds. Lila Hartness scored 19 points for Kingston (0-1).

VIOLA 78, LEAD HILL 15 Freshman Taylor Richardson scored 25 points as Viola (1-0) dominated its season-opener.

WONDERVIEW 49, PANGBURN 26 Riley Gottsponer notched a game-high 19 points in a blowout for Wonderview (1-0) in the Pangburn Tip-Off Classic. Anna Ford had nine points, all of three-pointers, for the Lady Daredevils. Tori Collett's nine points led the Lady Tigers.