Today’s games
5A-South
Magnolia at LR Parkview*
4A-4
LR Hall at Lamar
Friday’s games
7A-Central
Bryant at Cabot
FS Northside at North Little Rock
Jonesboro at LR Southwest
LR Central at Conway
7A-West
Bentonville at Rogers
Bentonville West at Rogers Heritage
Fayetteville at Springdale
Springdale Har-Ber at FS Southside
6A-East
Jacksonville at LR Catholic*
Searcy at Benton
Sheridan at Marion
Sylvan Hills at El Dorado
West Memphis at Greene Co. Tech
6A-West
LR Christian at Van Buren
Mountain Home at Siloam Springs
Pulaski Academy at Greenbrier
Russellville at Greenwood
5A-Central
Maumelle at Watson Chapel
Mills at Joe T. Robinson
Pine Bluff at Morrilton
White Hall at Vilonia
5A-East
Batesville at Brookland
Nettleton at Forrest City
Paragould at Wynne
Valley View at Southside Batesville
5A-South
Camden Fairview at Hope
Hot Springs at Texarkana
HS Lakeside at De Queen
5A-West
Alma at Prairie Grove
Harrison at Dardanelle
Pea Ridge at Clarksville
Shiloh Christian at Farmington
4A-1
Elkins at Ozark
Gentry at Lincoln
Gravette at Green Forest
Huntsville at Berryville
4A-2
Bald Knob at Lonoke
Harding Academy at Riverview
Heber Springs at Stuttgart
4A-3
Blytheville at Trumann
Gosnell at Rivercrest
Highland at Harrisburg
Pocahontas at Jonesboro Westside
4A-4
Central Ark. Christian at Dover
Mayflower at Bauxite
Pottsville at Clinton
4A-7
Ashdown at Arkadelphia
Waldron at Nashville
4A-8
Dumas at McGehee
Hamburg at Star City
Helena-WH at Crossett
Monticello at Warren
3A-1
Booneville at Charleston
Greenland at Cedarville
Mansfield at Lavaca
West Fork at Hackett
3A-2
Melbourne at Newport
Perryville at Quitman
Yellville-Summit at Atkins
3A-3
Hoxie at Manila
Osceola at Walnut Ridge
3A-4
Danville at Bismarck
Centerpoint at Paris
Two Rivers at Glen Rose
Magnet Cove at Jessieville
3A-5
Gurdon at Horatio
Smackover at Prescott
3A-6
Fordyce at Camden HG
Rison at Lake Village
2A-1
Bigelow at Johnson Co. Westside
Magazine at Hector
Mountainburg at Conway Christian
2A-2
Des Arc at Cross County
East Poinsett Co. at Marianna
Marked Tree at Clarendon
McCrory at Earle
2A-3
Mount Ida at Mineral Springs
Murfreesboro at Foreman
Poyen at Dierks
2A-4
Baptist Prep at Carlisle
England at Bearden
Hazen at Episcopal Collegiate
8-Man
2A-North
Augusta at Izard County
Rector at Midland
2A-South
Strong at Spring Hill
Woodlawn at Mountain Pine
3A-North
Marshall at Rose Bud
Mountain View at Cedar Ridge
Nonconference
Fouke at Mena
Hampton at Junction City
*At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock