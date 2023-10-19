Sections
Schedule

Today at 2:25 a.m.

Today’s games

5A-South

Magnolia at LR Parkview*

4A-4

LR Hall at Lamar

Friday’s games

7A-Central

Bryant at Cabot

FS Northside at North Little Rock

Jonesboro at LR Southwest

LR Central at Conway

7A-West

Bentonville at Rogers

Bentonville West at Rogers Heritage

Fayetteville at Springdale

Springdale Har-Ber at FS Southside

6A-East

Jacksonville at LR Catholic*

Searcy at Benton

Sheridan at Marion

Sylvan Hills at El Dorado

West Memphis at Greene Co. Tech

6A-West

LR Christian at Van Buren

Mountain Home at Siloam Springs

Pulaski Academy at Greenbrier

Russellville at Greenwood

5A-Central

Maumelle at Watson Chapel

Mills at Joe T. Robinson

Pine Bluff at Morrilton

White Hall at Vilonia

5A-East

Batesville at Brookland

Nettleton at Forrest City

Paragould at Wynne

Valley View at Southside Batesville

5A-South

Camden Fairview at Hope

Hot Springs at Texarkana

HS Lakeside at De Queen

5A-West

Alma at Prairie Grove

Harrison at Dardanelle

Pea Ridge at Clarksville

Shiloh Christian at Farmington

4A-1

Elkins at Ozark

Gentry at Lincoln

Gravette at Green Forest

Huntsville at Berryville

4A-2

Bald Knob at Lonoke

Harding Academy at Riverview

Heber Springs at Stuttgart

4A-3

Blytheville at Trumann

Gosnell at Rivercrest

Highland at Harrisburg

Pocahontas at Jonesboro Westside

4A-4

Central Ark. Christian at Dover

Mayflower at Bauxite

Pottsville at Clinton

4A-7

Ashdown at Arkadelphia

Waldron at Nashville

4A-8

Dumas at McGehee

Hamburg at Star City

Helena-WH at Crossett

Monticello at Warren

3A-1

Booneville at Charleston

Greenland at Cedarville

Mansfield at Lavaca

West Fork at Hackett

3A-2

Melbourne at Newport

Perryville at Quitman

Yellville-Summit at Atkins

3A-3

Hoxie at Manila

Osceola at Walnut Ridge

3A-4

Danville at Bismarck

Centerpoint at Paris

Two Rivers at Glen Rose

Magnet Cove at Jessieville

3A-5

Gurdon at Horatio

Smackover at Prescott

3A-6

Fordyce at Camden HG

Rison at Lake Village

2A-1

Bigelow at Johnson Co. Westside

Magazine at Hector

Mountainburg at Conway Christian

2A-2

Des Arc at Cross County

East Poinsett Co. at Marianna

Marked Tree at Clarendon

McCrory at Earle

2A-3

Mount Ida at Mineral Springs

Murfreesboro at Foreman

Poyen at Dierks

2A-4

Baptist Prep at Carlisle

England at Bearden

Hazen at Episcopal Collegiate

8-Man

2A-North

Augusta at Izard County

Rector at Midland

2A-South

Strong at Spring Hill

Woodlawn at Mountain Pine

3A-North

Marshall at Rose Bud

Mountain View at Cedar Ridge

Nonconference

Fouke at Mena

Hampton at Junction City

*At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

