School news: Nebraska, Valdosta State, Georgia Tech announce honors

Nebraska-Lincoln

More than 6,400 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students were named to the Dean's List for the spring semester 2023.

Qualification for the Dean's List varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center, but at least a 3.5 GPA is required.

Among those included on the list were Aaron Edward Gust of Lowell, a senior, Dean's List, College of Architecture, architectural studies; and Valerie Gust of Lowell, a senior, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, dance.

A land-grant university, the University of Nebraska is located in Lincoln, Neb.

__

Clark University

Jeremy P. Sonnabend of Bentonville was named to first honors on the Clark University Dean's List for the 2023 spring semester.

Students must have a GPA of 3.8 or above for first honors or a GPA between 3.50 and 3.79 for second honors.

Founded in 1887 and located in Worcester, Mass., Clark University is a liberal arts-based research university with 33 undergraduate majors, more than 30 advanced degree programs, and nationally recognized community partnerships.

__

Rochester Institute of Technology

The following Northwest Arkansas students were named to the Dean's List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring semester 2023:

Jackson Guthrie of Rogers, who is in the environmental sustainability, health and safety program; and Maddy Evans of Bentonville, who is in the film and animation program.

Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean's List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.4; they do not have any grades of "Incomplete", "D" or "F"; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.

Founded in 1829 and located in Rochester, N.Y., the Rochester Institute of Technology enrolls about 19,700 students in more than 200 career-oriented and professional programs, making it among the largest private universities in the U.S.

__

University of Findlay

Eliana Fleming of Tontitown as named to the spring 2023 Dean's List at the University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Established in 1882 through a joint partnership between the Churches of God, General Counsel and the city of Findlay, the University of Findlay is known for science, health professions, animal science and equestrian studies programs.

__

Kentucky

Marguerite Johnson was named to the Dean's List for spring 2023 at the University of Kentucky in Lexington. Her major is Equine Science & Management.

__

Campbellsville University

Among students graduating in the spring 2023 semester from Campbellsville University in Campbellsville, Ky., were Rashmi Murlidhar Advani of Centerton and Pooja Badgujar of Bentonville.

A private Christian university founded as Russell Creek Academy, Campbellsville University enrolls more than 12,000 students.

__

Valdosta State

Thomas Milam of Fort Smith has earned a Doctor of Public Administration in Public Administration from Valdosta State University.

Nearly 1,100 students completed their degree requirements at VSU during the spring semester of 2023.

Established in 1906, Valdosta State University, located in Valdosta, Ga., boasts nearly 200 academic programs leading to associate, bachelor, master, specialist, and doctoral degrees as well as options to add a certification, minor, endorsement, or certificate to that degree.

__

Georgia Tech

The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to more than 5,300 undergraduate and graduate students during the Institute's 264th commencement exercises May 5-6, 2023.

Included were Malak Bayyari of Fayetteville and Stephanie Sandoval of Springdale.

Also honored in the spring semester with Faculty Honors was Lauren Henley of Rogers. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.

The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, located in Atlanta, is one of the top public research universities in the U.S., offering business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees.

__

Omicron Delta Kappa

Leyton Elmore, a native of Fort Smith, was recently initiated into the United States Military Academy Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 486 new initiates from 24 universities during May 2023.

Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

__

UALR

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock recently announced its spring 2023 graduates. They included:

Emma Hunt of Greenwood, Graduate Certificate in Gerontology and Master of Social Work; Tommi Ballance of Waldron, Bachelor of Social Work in Social Work; Ronald Boyd of Fort Smith, Master of Science in Business Information Systems and Analytics; Hannah Brewer of Van Buren, Master of Social Work in Social Work; Courtney Cates of Fayetteville, Bachelor of Arts in Professional and Technical Writing; Kelly Chaney of Fayetteville, Doctor of Education in Educational Administration.

Brittany Chue of Springdale, Master of Public Service in Public Service; Robert Cowgur of Bentonville, Bachelor of Arts in History; William Cravey of Greenwood, Master of Social Work in Social Work; Vidya Desai of Lowell, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration; David Douglas of Rogers, Master of Science in Information Science; Josie Ellen-Shearer of Omaha, Bachelor of Social Work in Social Work; Jennifer Frazee of Rogers, Bachelor of Social Work in Social Work.

Alexis Gershon of Fayetteville, Master of Social Work in Social Work; Nichole Hamilton of Clarksville, Bachelor of Social Work in Social Work; Erin Hartley of Hackett, Bachelor of Social Work in Social Work; Rebecca Hennon of Fayetteville, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Heather High of Bella Vista, Graduate Certificate in Teaching The Gifted and Talented; Jacob Holloway of Fayetteville, Master of Social Work in Social Work; Aaliyah Jackson of Fayetteville, Bachelor of Social Work in Social Work.

Emmelia Kitkoski of Fayetteville, Master of Social Work in Social Work; Anna Long of Fayetteville, Master of Social Work in Social Work; Maria Martinez of Fort Smith, Master of Social Work in Social Work; Katie Matthews of Bentonville, Master of Public Service in Public Service; John Mccollum of Magazine, Master of Arts in Counseling; Brenda Morris of Fort Smith, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Dalton Nesbitt of Garfield, Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.

Jan Nielsen of Van Buren, Master of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies; Bijal Patel of Siloam Springs, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration; Dante Pellin of Springdale, Bachelor of Arts in History; Amy Perez of Rogers, Master of Social Work in Social Work; Wendi Pittman of Springdale, Graduate Certificate in Teaching The Gifted and Talented; Stephanie Quiroz of Springdale, Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice; Asher Rackley of Harrison, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

Madison Richardson of Mount Judea, Master of Arts in Counseling; Jennifer Rodriguez of Rogers, Bachelor of Arts in Applied Communication Studies; Emilee Ross of Springdale, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology; Alexander Sohn of Springdale, Bachelor of Science in Information Science; Samuel Stubbs of Centerton, Associate of Arts in General Studies; Cassondra Tidwell-Basham of Huntington, Master of Social Work in Social Work; Tarah Verkamp of Charleston, Master of Social Work in Social Work; Keiyonah Wade of Fort Smith, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Mary Williams of Lowell, Master of Social Work in Social Work.

More than 1,100 degrees were awarded for the spring 2023 semester with the commencement ceremony taking places May 13 at the UALR Jack Stephens Center.

With about 9,000 students and 100 programs, UA Little Rock offers learning, research, service, social and career opportunities in Arkansas' capital city.

__

