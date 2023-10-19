Small fire erupts at PB gas station

A small fire erupted from a pump at a downtown Pine Bluff gas station after a vehicle knocked it down Wednesday afternoon.

Pine Bluff firefighters and police responded to the Fastmart at 102 N. Walnut St. after 3 p.m. and contained the brief fire. The pump was badly damaged as an outer panel came off, but the fire did not impact any other part of the gas station's structure.

"Someone bumped into a pump, and a police officer arrived on the scene," Battalion Chief Edward Pinkins said. "He used a fire extinguisher to extinguish the fire."

A worker hit the emergency shutoff to prevent further flames. The store remained operational, but the pumps are off indefinitely until repairs can be made, Pinkins said.

"What we try to do is isolate this area so no one will come in until they can get it repaired," Pinkins said, adding there were no injuries.