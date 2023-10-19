State RBs in line for 6,000 yards





Arkansas high school football has been graced by some elite rushers.

From the all-time leader, Little Rock Christian's Michael Dyer (8,097) to Elaine's Vernon Hicks (7,122) and Osceola's Jonathan Adams (6,714). From Glen Rose's current head coach and all-time leading rusher Steven Kehner (6,387) to Carlisle's Jason Sullivan (6,122) last season, 13 running backs in the state have reached the 6,000-yard mark in their careers.

In the next couple of weeks, there will likely be two additions to that group: East Poinsett County's Dennis Gaines and Malvern's Jalen Dupree.

Gaines is a three-year varsity starter with four years of varsity playing time. Last season, he set the state record for single-season rushing yards with 3,232. He also finished with the second-most rushing touchdowns in a season with 44.

This season, Gaines has rushed for 817 yards, giving him 5,923 for his career. East Poinsett County will play Marianna on Friday, with Gaines needing 77 yards to reach 6,000.

Dupree wasn't far behind Gaines last season rushing, totaling 2,827 yards and 38 touchdowns as he led Malvern to the Class 4A state championship. For his career, Dupree has rushed for 5,906 yards and 78 touchdowns.

This season, Dupree has rushed for 1,472 yards and 22 touchdowns and is on a higher pace than last season with 10 yards per carry and 210.3 yards per game. Dupree is also 19 touchdowns away from matching Pocahontas' Connor Baker for the state career rushing touchdown record, set last season.

"It's special," Malvern Coach J.D. Plumlee said. "Jalen Dupree, he's definitely stamping his legacy in not just Malvern football history but in Arkansas football history, and it's pretty neat to be along for the ride. I'm just humbled and blessed to be able to coach him.

"I tell Jalen all the time, I could walk away and stand down there and be a fan and watch him run, and he'd be just fine because he's a student of the game, he's a coach on the field. And it's just a testament to how hard he works and the focus he has. He just loves the game."

Malvern has two regular season games remaining, playing Nashville on Oct. 27 and Arkadelphia on Nov. 3, with Dupree needing 94 yards needed to reach 6,000. The Leopards (5-2, 3-0 4A-7) have clinched a playoff spot and will look to repeat as 4A champions.

"If we're going to keep winning games, he'll keep climbing that leaderboard," Plumlee said. "He knows that and everybody knows that. He's our guy.

"The longer the season goes and the weather gets cooler, he kind of gets better. And that's kind of scary from some of the numbers he's put up.

Warren

Freshman phenom

Class 4A looks to be wide-open with defending champion Malvern, Elkins, Harding Academy and Warren, among others, vying for the title.

All four teams feature prolific offenses, but it is the Lumberjacks who have the most unlikely of the four.

Warren (7-0, 5-0 4A-8) is led by freshman quarterback Jackson Denton, who replaced Maddox Lassiter -- a preferred walk-on tight end at the University of Arkansas.

Last season, Lassiter passed for 2,221 yards and 23 touchdowns, rushing for 1,115 yards and 15 touchdowns as Warren advanced to the 4A quarterfinals before losing to Malvern in overtime.

In his place this season, Denton has hit the ground running. After throwing for three touchdowns in the Lumberjacks' scrimmage game, Denton has led Warren to 34 points or more in all seven games.

He has completed 108 of 175 passes (61.7%) for 2,064 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Christian Snipes set the freshman passing record in 2014 with 2,564 yards and 21 touchdown for Fort Smith Union Christian

Denton has three regular-season games left, facing Monticello, Helena-West Helena and Hamburg, and at least one playoff game to break the record. He is averaging 294.9 passing yards per game.

Stuttgart freshman Cain Price is on pace to join Denton with more than 2,000 yards. With three games remaining, Price has thrown for 1,621 yards.

Conway

Record pace

With Conway's 47-17 win over Fort Smith Northside last Friday, Wampus Cats Coach Buck James recorded his 59th consecutive win over in-state teams, dating back to a 2018 loss to North Little Rock while he was the head coach at Bryant.

James left Bryant during the offseason with a 53-game win streak in-state before picking up six additional wins this season with Conway.

During the span, James' overall record between the two schools is 61-1 with out-of-state wins over Cedar Hill (Texas) Trinity Christian in 2020 and Monroe (La.) Ouachita Christian in 2023 and a loss in 2021 to Longview, Texas.

Prior to James' run, the state record belonged to former Barton coach Frank McClellan.

McClellan was with Barton for 35 of his 39 years as a head coach, retiring after the 2005 season. McClellan holds the state record with 63 straight wins, but six of those came to out-of-state opponents.

James and Conway have three more regular season games, including a Nov. 3 showdown with Bryant, to add to his streak, along with at least one playoff game.

Malvern

'Big' commit

Malvern left tackle Vinny Winters announced his commitment to the University of Central Arkansas on Monday night.

The 6-4, 290-pound left tackle for the Leopards chose the Bears over scholarship offers from the University of Arkansas, Arkansas State University, Kansas State and Memphis.

Winters, a 3-star prospect according to On3, helped lead the Leopards to the Class 4A state championship last season as the driving force of their dominant running game. He was the only non-senior offensive lineman selected to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps First Team.

"I think it's a great fit for him," Malvern Coach J.D. Plumlee said. "I think they're really going to enjoy each other. I think he's going to love it there, and I think Coach [Ken] Collums, Coach [Gunnar] Boykin and Coach [Nathan] Brown are going to love having Vinny on the squad.





Conway Wampus Cats head coach Buck James walks the sideline during the Conway at Bentonville football game at Tiger Stadium, September 1, 2023, Bentonville, Arkansas (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brent Soule)





