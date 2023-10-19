Sue Cowan Williams Library to close after Nov. 3 for four to six months of renovations

Nov. 3 will be the last day of operations at the Central Arkansas Library System's Sue Cowan Williams Library in Little Rock before the branch closes for several months of renovations, the library system announced in a news release on Thursday.

Architects expect the work will be completed within four to six months, according to the news release. The Williams Library is located at 1800 S. Chester St.

"Once reopened, patrons can expect to find new flooring, a more colorful interior, a teaching kitchen space that will be added to the community room, and updated restrooms," the news release said. "The largest change will come from the moving of the public entrance, this allows for the opportunity to reorient the entire footprint of the library and create a dedicated kids and teen area. Additional staff space will be created by the addition of a mezzanine."

The planned renovations to the Williams Library as well as a second branch, the Main Library located at 100 S. Rock St. in Little Rock, are the product of a 2022 referendum in Little Rock. The vote authorized the extension of a library system capital-improvement millage at a lower rate and allowed the library system to refinance bonds.

The Main Library closed to the public effective Sept. 1 ahead of its overhaul. The branch is expected to remain closed until mid-2025.

In a statement included with the release on Thursday, Latina Sheard, the branch manager of the Williams Library, said she was "thrilled" about the upcoming renovations and suggested they will help better connect the library to residents of the historic Dunbar neighborhood.

"We're enhancing the library experience by creating dedicated quiet spaces for our adult patrons while offering our younger visitors a more comfortable area for exploration," Sheard said.

After-school programs will operate out of three empty classrooms at Dunbar Magnet Middle School on days when school is in session, the news release said.