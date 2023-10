This week’s college football schedule

This week's schedule

All times Central and subject to change

Wednesday's games

SOUTHWEST

Fla. International 33, Sam Houston St. 27, 2OT

New Mexico St. at UTEP, (n)

Today's games

EAST

James Madison (6-0) at Marshall (4-2), 6 p.m.

NC Central (5-1) at Morgan St. (1-4), 6:30 p.m.

SOUTH

SE Louisiana (0-7) at NW (La.) St. (0-5), 7 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Rice (3-3) at Tulsa (3-3), 6 p.m.

Friday's game

EAST

SMU (4-2) at Temple (2-5), 6 p.m.

Saturday's games

EAST

Norfolk St. (2-4) at Howard (2-4), 11 a.m.

CCSU (2-4) at Wagner (2-4), 11 a.m.

Air Force (6-0) at Navy (3-3), 11 a.m.

Merrimack (3-3) at LIU Brooklyn (1-5), 11 a.m.

Penn (4-1) at Yale (3-2), 11 a.m.

SC State (2-4) at Delaware St. (1-5), 11 a.m.

Lafayette (5-1) at Holy Cross (4-2), noon

Brown (3-2) at Cornell (2-3), noon

Harvard (5-0) at Princeton (2-3), noon

St. Francis (Pa.) (2-4) at Duquesne (3-3), noon

Lehigh (1-6) at Bucknell (2-4), noon

Sacred Heart (1-6) at Stonehill (2-4), noon

Columbia (2-3) at Dartmouth (2-3), 12:30 p.m.

Colgate (2-4) at Georgetown (4-3), 2 p.m.

Rhode Island (4-3) at Albany (NY) (4-3), 2:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. (4-2) at West Virginia (4-2), 2:30 p.m.

South Florida (3-4) at Connecticut (1-5), 2:30 p.m.

New Hampshire (3-3) at Stony Brook (0-6), 2:30 p.m.

SOUTH

Boston College (3-3) at Georgia Tech (3-3), 11 a.m.

Memphis (4-2) at Ala.-Birmingham (2-5), 11 a.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) (4-3) at Stetson (3-3), noon

ETSU (2-4) at Tenn.-Chattanooga (5-2), noon

Valparaiso (1-5) at Davidson (4-2), noon

Marist (3-3) at Presbyterian (3-3), noon

Richmond (4-3) at NC A&T (1-5), noon

Samford (3-4) at VMI (3-3), 12:30 p.m.

Delaware (5-1) at Hampton (3-3), 1 p.m.

La.-Monroe (2-4) at Georgia Southern (4-2), 1 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) (3-3) at Elon (3-4), 1 p.m.

UNC-Charlotte (1-5) at East Carolina (1-5), 1 p.m.

SE Missouri (2-4) at Tennessee Tech (2-4), 1:30 p.m.

Furman (5-1) at W. Carolina (5-1), 1:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern (3-3) at Tenn.-Martin (5-1), 2 p.m.

Lincoln (Calif.) (0-4) at Tennessee St. (4-2), 2 p.m.

Jackson St. (4-3) at MVSU (1-5), 2 p.m.

Towson (2-4) at William & Mary (4-2), 2:30 p.m.

North Texas (3-3) at Tulane (5-1), 2:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh (2-4) at Wake Forest (3-3), 2:30 p.m.

Tennessee (5-1) at Alabama (6-1), 2:30 p.m.

Wofford (0-7) at Mercer (4-3), 3 p.m.

Maine (2-5) at Campbell (3-3), 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman (1-5) vs. Southern (3-3), 3 p.m.

at Jacksonville, Fla.

UTSA (3-3) at Florida Atlantic (3-3), 5 p.m.

E. Kentucky (3-3) at Gardner-Webb (2-4), 5 p.m.

Virginia (1-5) at North Carolina (6-0), 5:30 p.m.

Utah Tech (2-4) at North Alabama (2-5), 6 p.m.

Appalachian St. (3-3) at Old Dominion (3-3), 6 p.m.

Mississippi (5-1) at Auburn (3-3), 6 p.m.

Duke (5-1) at Florida St. (6-0), 6:30 p.m.

Army (2-4) at LSU (5-2), 6:30 p.m.

Clemson (4-2) at Miami (4-2), 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word (5-1) at McNeese St. (0-6), 7 p.m.

Georgia St. (5-1) at La.-Lafayette (4-2), 7 p.m.

MIDWEST

W. Michigan (2-5) at Ohio (5-2), 11 a.m.

Baylor (2-4) at Cincinnati (2-4), 11 a.m.

Rutgers (5-2) at Indiana (2-4), 11 a.m.

Penn St. (6-0) at Ohio St. (6-0), 11 a.m.

South Dakota (5-1) at Indiana St. (0-6), noon

Butler (4-3) at Dayton (2-5), noon

Illinois St. (4-2) at Youngstown St. (3-3), 1 p.m.

Akron (1-6) at Bowling Green (3-4), 1 p.m.

S. Dakota St. (6-0) at S. Illinois (5-1), 2 p.m.

Bryant (3-3) at E. Illinois (4-3), 2 p.m.

Murray St. (2-4) at Missouri St. (2-4), 2 p.m.

Northwestern (3-3) at Nebraska (3-3), 2:30 p.m.

South Carolina (2-4) at Missouri (6-1), 2:30 p.m.

Wisconsin (4-2) at Illinois (3-4), 2:30 p.m.

Minnesota (3-3) at Iowa (6-1), 2:30 p.m.

Buffalo (2-5) at Kent St. (1-6), 2:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan (4-3) at Ball St. (1-6), 2:30 p.m.

W. Illinois (0-6) at N. Dakota St. (4-2), 2:30 p.m.

E. Michigan (4-3) at N. Illinois (3-4), 2:30 p.m.

Toledo (6-1) at Miami (Ohio) (6-1), 3 p.m.

North Dakota (4-2) at N. Iowa (3-3), 4 p.m.

TCU (4-3) at Kansas St. (4-2), 6 p.m.

Michigan (7-0) at Michigan St. (2-4), 6:30 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Mississippi St. (3-3) at Arkansas (2-5), 11 a.m.

Cent. Florida (3-3) at Oklahoma (6-0), 11 a.m.

Alcorn St. (3-3) at Ark.-Pine Bluff (1-5), 2 p.m.

Texas (5-1) at Houston (3-3), 3 p.m.

Nicholls St. (2-3) at Texas A&M Commerce (1-5), 3:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian (3-3) at S.F. Austin (3-4), 4 p.m.

Coastal Carolina (3-3) at Arkansas St. (3-3), 6 p.m.

Morehead St. (3-3) at Tarleton St. (4-3), 6 p.m.

Florida A&M (5-1) at Texas Southern (2-4), 7 p.m.

FAR WEST

Washington St. (4-2) at Oregon (5-1), 2:30 p.m.

Idaho St. (2-4) at Portland St. (3-3), 3 p.m.

Drake (3-3) at San Diego (1-5), 4 p.m.

Hawaii (2-5) at New Mexico (2-4), 5 p.m.

Colorado St. (3-3) at UNLV (5-1), 6 p.m.

Texas Tech (3-4) at BYU (4-2), 6 p.m.

Weber St. (3-4) at E. Washington (2-4), 6 p.m.

Utah St. (3-4) at San Jose St. (2-5), 6 p.m.

N. Colorado (0-6) at Cal Poly (2-5), 7 p.m.

Austin Peay (4-2) at S. Utah (2-4), 7 p.m.

Utah (5-1) at Southern Cal (6-1), 7 p.m.

Nevada (0-6) at San Diego St. (3-4), 8 p.m.

Montana St. (5-1) at Sacramento St. (5-1), 9:30 p.m.

Arizona St. (1-5) at Washington (6-0), 9:30 p.m.

UCLA (4-2) at Stanford (2-4), 9:30 p.m.