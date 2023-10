This week’s professional golf tournaments

This week's professional events

All times Central

PGA TOUR

EVENT ZOZO Championship

SITE Chiba, Japan

SCHEDULE Today-Saturday (event began late Wednesday)

COURSE Accordia Golf Narashino GC (Par 70, 7,079 yards)

PURSE $8.5 million

WINNER'S SHARE $1.53 million

DEFENDING CHAMPION Keegan Bradley

ARKANSANS ENTERED David Lingmerth, Taylor Moore

TV Golf Channel, today-Saturday 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

LPGA TOUR

EVENT BMW Ladies Championship

SITE Wonju, South Korea

SCHEDULE Today-Saturday (event began late Wednesday)

COURSE Seowon Valley CC, Seowon Hills Course (Par 72, 6,647 yards)

PURSE $2.2 million

WINNER'S SHARE $330,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Lydia Ko

ARKANSANS ENTERED Maria Fassi, Gaby Lopez

TV/STREAMING Peacock, today-Saturday 10 p.m.-2 a.m.; Golf Channel, today 4-7 p.m., Friday-Sunday 4:30-7:30 p.m. (All coverage on Golf Channel is tape delayed.)

DP WORLD TOUR

EVENT Andalucia Masters

SITE San Roque, Spain

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Real Club de Golf Sotogrande (Par 72, 7,099 yards)

PURSE $3.75 million

WINNER'S SHARE $625,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Adrian Otaegui

ARKANSAN ENTERED Pep Angles

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday 7 a.m.-noon, Saturday 6:30-11 a.m., Sunday 6-11 a.m.

CHAMPIONS TOUR

EVENT Dominion Energy Charity Classic

SITE Richmond, Va.

SCHEDULE Friday-Sunday

COURSE The Country Club of Virginia (Par 72, 7,025 yards)

PURSE $2.2 million

WINNER'S SHARE $335,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Steven Alker

ARKANSAN ENTERED Glen Day, Ken Duke

TV Golf Channel, Friday-Sunday 1-4 p.m.

LIV GOLF

EVENT Team Championship

SITE Doral, Fla.

SCHEDULE Friday-Sunday

COURSE Trump National-Doral (Par 72, 7,725 yards)

PURSE $50 million

WINNER'S SHARE $16 million

DEFENDING CHAMPION 4 Aces

ARKANSANS ENTERED None

TV/STREAMING CW Network app, Friday noon-5 p.m.; CW Network, Saturday-Sunday noon-5 p.m.