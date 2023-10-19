Week 8 area football capsules

Bentonville at Rogers

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Bentonville 4-3, 2-2 7A-West; Rogers 5-2, 2-2

COACHES Bentonville -- Jody Grant; Rogers -- Chad Harbison

KEY PLAYERS Bentonville -- QB Carter Nye (Sr., 6-1, 175), WR C.J. Brown (Sr., 6-1, 190), RB Jason Gilmore (Sr, 5-9, 185), TE Eli Brooks (Jr., 6-3, 205), OL Trason Hunt (Sr., 6-5, 275), WR/DB Que Brown (Sr., 6-0, 155), DL/LB Ben Pearson (Sr., 6-2, 205), OLB/DE Rivers Wiseman (Sr., 6-4, 190), DB Christian Farrow (Sr., 6-0, 160). Rogers -- QB Dane Williams (Sr.., 6-1, 195), RB Jacob Jenkins (Sr., 6-2, 205), WR Mabry Verser (Sr., 6-4, 208), WR/DB Jeff Regan (Soph., 5-7, 145), OL Conner Simmermon (Sr., 6-2, 280), LB Tyler Pinkerton (Sr., 5-11, 195), LB Isaac Chapman (Sr., 6-1, 205).

NOTABLE Friday's game between the Tigers and Mounties will be the 120th meeting between the two Benton County rivals. Rogers leads the overall series 70-43-6, but Bentonville has won the last 16 meetings, including a 44-16 victory last season. ... The Mounties last defeated the Tigers 41-35 in double overtime in 2006 to win the 7A-West Conference title. ... The Tigers were beat up in a 42-21 loss at Fayetteville last week. Carter Nye left the game in the third quarter with an ankle injury and sophomore Cole Slepecki finished the game at quarterback. ... Nye's status for the game this week was not known at press time. ... He's completed 116 of 174 passes for 1,834 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. ... Arkansas commit C.J. Brown has caught 39 passes for 779 yards and 10 touchdowns. ... After recording just 220 yards of offense in a 31-25 loss to Bentonville West on Oct. 6, the Mounties got back on track offensively with a 52-12 win against Springdale last week. ... Rogers had 562 yards, including 385 in the air and 177 on the ground. ... Mounties QB Dane Williams has completed 115 of 199 passes for 1,998 yards, 25 touchdowns and three interceptions.

OUR TAKE Rogers 31, Bentonville 29

-- Graham Thomas

Rogers Heritage at Bentonville West

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Heritage 1-6, 0-4 7A-West; West 5-2, 3-1

COACHES Heritage -- Eric Munoz; West -- Bryan Pratt

KEY PLAYERS Heritage -- RB Amere Dingle (Sr., 5-9, 175), OL Stephen Kelly (Sr., 6-2, 255), QB Domenic Castenada (Jr., 5-10, 175), DB Matthew Hightower (Sr., 5-10, 175), DL Jovany Garcia (Sr., 5-10, 225). West -- QB Dalton Rice (Sr., 6-2, 207), RB Cole Edmondson (Sr., 5-8, 185), WR Jaxson Brust (Sr., 5-9, 175), OL Lane Jeffcoat (Sr., 6-9, 305), OL Kaleb Chandler (Jr., 5-11, 275), TE/DE Collier DeClerk (Sr., 6-2, 205), WR/LB Harris Vinson (6-1, 205), DB Laynce Stroud (Sr., 5-11, 180).

NOTABLE Heritage won the first game of this series in 2016, but it's been all West since then, including a 63-21 victory last season. ... The War Eagles' first offensive play last week resulted in a bad snap, allowing Fort Smith Southside to score two touchdowns in an 8-second span. ... QB Domenic Castenada has 13 TD passes this season after throwing two against Southside last week. ... Bryan Pratt, West's only head coach, picked up his 50th win at the school against Rogers. ... QB Dalton Rice threw 5 TD passes for the second time in three weeks during a 44-14 win over Springdale Har-Ber, and Brust had 3 TD catches for the second time in three weeks. ... The Wolverines' defense forced three turnovers, which led to a pair of early scores and helped build a 35-6 halftime cushion, and also batted a pass which eventually led to a safety.

OUR TAKE Bentonville West 48, Rogers Heritage 14

-- Henry Apple

Fayetteville at Springdale

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Fayetteville 7-0, 4-0 7A-West; Springdale 2-5, 1-3

COACHES Fayetteville -- Casey Dick; Springdale -- Brett Hobbs

KEY PLAYERS Fayetteville -- QB Drake Lindsey (Sr., 6-5, 220), WR Jaison DeLamar (Jr., 5-11, 190), DL Trey Lisle (Sr., 6-6, 230), DL Kaden Spencer (Sr., 6-0, 230), CB Kasey Lehman (Sr., 5-10, 175), FS Isaiah Taylor (Sr., 6-0, 175). Springdale -- QB Jack Pounders (Jr., 6-2, 185), FB Lajket Kannangaki (Jr., 5-10, 220) OL Zach Turner (Sr., 5-8, 275), SB/DB Cayden Aaserude (Sr., 5-9, 160), LB Brandon Laughter (Sr., 5-11, 230), LB Mychael Dickerson (Sr., 6-1 215).

NOTABLE Fayetteville has dominated the "Battle of the Bulldogs" recently with 14 straight victories in the series, including a 35-6 decision last year. ... Fayetteville moved into sole possession of first place in the 7A-West by defeating Bentonville last week. ... QB Drake Lindsey, the Minnesota commit, has now thrown at least five touchdown passes in four straight games and has 32 for the season. ... The Fayetteville defense provided the first points last week as Kaden Spencer returned a fumble for a score. ... Springdale already trailed 21-0 before its ball-control offense took the field for the first time last week, the result of Rogers recovering two onside kicks. ... Springdale was limited to 32 offensive plays and 105 yards total offense. ... Pounders had Springdale's first score with a 27-yard touchdown run, giving him eight rushing TDs this season.

OUR TAKE Fayetteville 49, Springdale 14

-- Henry Apple

Springdale Har-Ber at Fort Smith Southside

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Har-Ber 2-5, 2-2 7A-West; Southside 4-3, 1-3

COACHES Har-Ber -- Brent Eckley; Southside -- Kim Dameron

KEY PLAYERS Har-Ber – QB Braden Sprague (Sr., 5-11, 175), OL Jaren Land (Sr., 6-6, 285), LB Lawson Bremer (Sr., 5-11, 180), WR Evan Curry (Sr., 5-11, 175), DL Keyante Carter (Sr., 6-3, 191). Southside – WR/K Greyson York (Sr., 5-7, 140), LB Kassius Wyatt (Sr., 5-8, 167), WR George Herrell (Sr., 5-10, 165), CB Braxton Canada (Sr., 5-11, 185), DL Nathan Clark (Sr., 5-9, 250).

NOTABLE Brent Eckley is in his first year at Har-Ber and was 203-59 in 23 years at three different high schools in Missouri before moving to Har-Ber in January. ... Eckley worked in Little Rock as a salesman out of college before going into teaching and coaching at Hickman Mills High School in Kansas City. ... Har-Ber played arguably the toughest nonconference schedule in the state, losing to Little Rock Parkview and then Oklahoma powerhouse Bixby before losing to Mustang, Okla. ... Southside rebounded to beat Rogers Heritage last week, 42-12, scoring all of its points in the first half and invoking the Arkansas Activities Association's sportsmanship rule after losing three straight to open 7A-West play to Rogers, Bentonville and Fayetteville. ... Southside RB Amari Tucker leads Class 7A in rushing with 97 carries for 1,101 yards and 13 touchdowns while Isaac Gregory has 927 all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns. ... Har-Ber QB Braden Sprague has thrown for 1,645 yards and 20 touchdowns. ... Har-Ber averages 34 points and 406 yards per game. ... Southside averages 40 points and 447 yards per game. ... Har-Ber leads the all-time series, 9-7.

OUR TAKE Southside 30, Har-Ber 21

-- Leland Barclay

Alma at Prairie Grove

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Alma 5-2, 3-1 5A-West; Prairie Grove 4-3, 2-2

COACHES Alma -- Rusty Bush; Prairie Grove -- Danny Abshier

KEY PLAYERS Alma -- QB Jackson Daily (Sr., 6-2, 221), RB Carlos Gonzalez (Sr., 5-9, 165), WR Drake Stogsdill (Sr., 5-9, 167), C Zach Millsap (Sr., 5-11, 228), DL Donald Mulligan (Sr., 5-9, 190), OL Eric Johnson (Sr., 5-10, 205). Prairie Grove --RB Conner Hubbs (Sr., 5-11, 180), QB Alex Abshier (Jr., 6-0, 165), LB/TE David Stephens (Sr., 6-0, 200), , OL/DL Baylor Kissinger (Jr., 5-10, 205), Morgan Cobbs (Jr., 6-1, 185).

NOTABLE Alma has to regroup quickly following a 39-35 defeat last week after Harrison completed a Hail Mary pass with 31 seconds left in the 4th quarter. .... Prairie Grove is upbeat after Alex Abshier led the Tigers to a 36-28 win over Dardanelle in his first start at quarterback. ... Abshier completed 10 of 18 passes for 174 yards with 2 TDs and 1 interception in the game. ... Abshier is the grandson of longtime Prairie Grove coach Danny Abshier. ..... Alma QB Jackson Daily, the son and grandson of former University of Arkansas football players Adam Daily (1999-2000) and Marvin Daily (1973-75), passed for 187 yards and rushed for 70 yards in the loss to Harrison. ..... Daily set a school record with 320 yards rushing and 6 touchdowns in a 56-35 win over Farmington on Sept. 29.... Prairie Grove beat Alma 45-30 last year in 5A-West Conference play. ... Prairie Grove will move back to Class 4A for the 2024-2026 classification cycle after spending two years in the 5A-West.

OUR TAKE Alma 35, Prairie Grove 28

-- Rick Fires

Elkins at Ozark

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Elkins 7-0, 4-0 4A-1; Ozark 6-1, 4-0

COACHES Elkins -- Zach Watson; Ozark -- Jeremie Burns

KEY PLAYERS Ozark -- QB/FS Koby Wilbanks (Jr., 6-0, 160), WR/CB M.J. Parker (Sr., 6-1, 170), OT/DT Charles VanDenBerg (Sr., 6-4, 305), RB/LB Eli Gilstrap (Jr., 5-10, 160), DE/RB Gavin Gilbreth (Sr., 5-8, 160). Elkins -- LB Ryan Dugan (Sr., 5-9, 180), QB Dizzy Dean (Sr., 6-2, 190), RB Da'Shawn Chairs (Sr., 5-8, 190), WR Landon Martin (Jr., 5-11, 185), TE Stone Dean (Sr., 6-3, 215), RB Ja'Que Walden (Jr., 5-11, 185).

NOTABLE The championship in the 4A-1 Conference could be at stake when Elkins travels to Ozark..... Both teams are undefeated and coming off decisive victories last week. .... Hillbillies QB Kolby Wilbanks accounted for 6 touchdowns and 362 yards in total offensive during Ozark's 42-20 win over Gentry. .... Wilbanks surpassed 1,000 yards rushing for the season after running for 255 yards against the Pioneers. ....Elkins QB Dizzy Dean completed 11 of 13 passes for 206 yards and 3 touchdowns in limited action during a 73-14 romp over Green Forest. .... Dean recently committed to Central Missouri, a Division II school that is 6-1 overall after beating Northeastern State (Okla.) 63-24 last week.. .... Elkins beat Ozark 48-21 last season when the Elks finished first and the Hillbillies second in the 4A-1 Conference.

OUR TAKE Elkins 45, Ozark 28

-- Rick Fires

Gentry at Lincoln

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Gentry 5-2, 3-1 4A-1; Lincoln 5-2, 2-2

COACHES Gentry -- Justin Bigham; Lincoln -- Reed Mendoza

KEY PLAYERS Gentry -- WR Addi Taylor (5-8, 175), QB Talan Williams (So., 508, 155), QB/RB/LB Bennett Roberts (Jr., 6-1, 205), RB Caydon Koons (Jr., 6-0, 195), WR Dillon Owens (Sr., 6-2, 175), WR Tylan Owl (So., 5-9, 165), OL Isaac Jessen (Sr., 5-10, 235), OL Dalton Richardson (Jr., 6-2, 220), OL Kydon Lynch (Jr., 5-11, 190), DB Jared James (Sr., 5-7, 175), LB Briar Mayberry (Sr. 5-10, 180). Lincoln -- QB Drew Moore (Sr., 6-2, 200), RB/LB Kale Jones (Jr., 5-11, 180), WR Kayden Job (So., 6-2, 210) WR/DB Jace Birkes (Sr., 6-0, 155), WR Caden Brewer (Jr., 6-1, 135), OL Ryan Provence (Sr., 6-2, 205), OL/DL Kaleb Roy (Sr., 5-10, 240), OL/DL Bryce Bradley (Sr., 5-10, 245), LB Demetrius Self (Sr., 5-8, 200), DB Trace Wallace (Sr., 5-10, 160).

NOTABLE Gentry defeated Lincoln 56-21 at Gentry in 2022. ... Lincoln leads the series 8-6 since 2001. ... Lincoln's last victory in the series came 2018 38-13 at Gentry. ... RB Caydon Koons leads the Pioneers in rushing with 855 yards on 98 carries (8.7 yards per carry) and 12 touchdowns. ... WR Addi Taylor has 457 rushing yards on 60 carries and 6 touchdowns and 31 receptions for 466 yards and five touchdowns. ... QB Talan Williams has completed 91 of 133 passes for 1,329 yards, 12 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. ... Bennett Roberts leads the Pioneers defensively with 57 total tackles, 43 assisted tackles and seven tackles for loss. ... Kydon Lynch had 10 tackles for loss and eight sacks. ... Lincoln QB Drew Moore has completed 86 of 132 passes for 1,482 yards, 19 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. ... RB Kale Jones has rushed 96 times for 901 yards and 14 touchdowns along with 8 catches for 228 yards and 5 touchdowns. ... WR Kayden Job has caught 22 passes for 473 yards and 4 touchdowns.

OUR TAKE Lincoln 35, Gentry 34

-- Graham Thomas

Booneville at Charleston

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Booneville 5-2, 4-0 3A-1; Charleston 4-3, 4-0

COACHES Booneville, Doc Crowley; Charleston, Ricky May

KEY PLAYERS Booneville – QB Jace Washburn (Jr., 6-0, 165), FB Rylen Ray (Sr., 5-11, 220), WB Dax Goff (Sr., 6-1, 215), OL Mathew O'Bar (Sr., 5-11, 220), LB Jonah Nguyen (Sr., 6-0, 210). Charleston – QB Eli Huck (Sr., 5-8, 150), RB/LB Reese Merechka (Sr., 5-8, 165), LB David Childers (Sr., 6-0, 185), PK Andrew Emiliani (Sr., 5-8, 145), DB Hayden Kilpatrick (Jr., 5-7, 135).

NOTABLE Both coaches are graduates of the opposing schools; Booneville's Doc Crowley was All-State at Charleston in 2002 while Charleston's Ricky May was All-State at Booneville in 1988. ... Just 17 miles separate the two schools. ... Booneville RB Dax Goff rushed 24 times for 206 yards and 4 scores against Mansfield last week, eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark for the season and has 104 carries for 1,019 yards and 17 touchdowns through 7 games. ... Charleston RB/WR Reese Merechka had 189 yards and two touchdowns rushing, and a 19-yard touchdown reception in last week's win at Hackett. ... Charleston lost to Class 4A Elkins, Ozark and Nashville in nonconference play, and those three teams are a combined 18-3. ... Booneville's two losses are to Class 5A Camden Fairview and Class 4A Harding Academy, and those two teams are a combined 12-2. ... According to Booneville historian Glenn Parrish, Booneville leads the all-time series, 48-14-2, but Charleston won both the regular-season game and the Class 3A state championship game last year between the two teams.

OUR TAKE Booneville 28, Charleston 21

-- Leland Barclay