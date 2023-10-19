Win puts Harding in rare air

On a weekend where a number of NCAA Division II ranked teams were facing litmus tests, Harding showed that it belonged among the nation's elite.

The Bisons scored the final 31 points to beat previously unbeaten Ouachita Baptist 41-10 and take charge of the Great American Conference. But that victory didn't just put Harding (7-0, 7-0) in a situation where it controlled its own GAC championship destiny. Beating the Tigers, who were ranked in the NCAA Division II top five at the time, put the Bisons in a prime spot to secure a postseason berth.

The top seven teams from the Super Three Region advance to the playoffs, and the win catapulted Harding from No. 9 to No. 6 in the overall rankings. The first regional polls, which will list the top 10 teams from each region, are expected to be released next week, so the Bisons will almost certainly be in that group regardless of what happens this week against Southern Arkansas.

There's also the expectation that OBU, now ranked No. 14, will be included in those initial region rankings as well if it's able to get past Arkansas Tech on Saturday. Still, that 31-point win over the Tigers was sweet for Harding.

The Bisons had dropped three of the previous four games against the Tigers, including a 21-13 setback on the road in 2022. That loss also contributed to Harding not being included in last year's postseason.

Bur if the Bisons are able to win out, it's likely that they'll be hosting a postseason game on the third Saturday in November. If last week's crowd at First Security Stadium in Searcy was any indication, fans will come out in droves for a playoff game.

"There's no doubt that this was the best atmosphere that I've ever been a part of anywhere on the Division II level," Harding Coach Paul Simmons said. "Our fans were unbelievable, and the student section was fantastic. We brought lots of extra bleachers in, and [fans] filled it up. I'm telling you, Harding football is coming.

"We're not there yet, but we're moving fast. We're nowhere near where we want to be, but [Saturday] was a big step."

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS

Defense rises

When Southern Arkansas has needed something to lean on during the second halves of games, it's usually been its defense.

The Muleriders again put the clamps on an opponent after halftime when it held Henderson State to just a pair of field goals over the final two quarters of a 35-34 comeback victory last Saturday.

"The defense has just been awesome," said SAU Coach Brad Smiley, whose team has not given up any points in the second half in three of their games and allowed only three field goals total in two other contests. "They know when to bow their necks and get settled in. Of course, it's a testament to the coaching staff going in at halftime tweaking and doing whatever needs to be done to make some adjustments to what the other team's plan of attack is."

In the five games where it hasn't allowed a touchdown over the final 30 minutes, SAU (6-1, 6-1 Great American Conference) has outscored its opponents 90-9. The only teams to have scored touchdowns against SAU in the second half is Ouachita Baptist, which had 17 points in the fourth quarter of a 28-point victory, and Oklahoma Baptist, which collected three touchdowns during a 39-point loss.

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO/ ARKANSAS TECH

Flags for all

The University of Arkansas-Monticello held nearly a 100-yard advantage in total offense last week against Arkansas Tech, but that was overshadowed by the excessive amount of penalties the Boll Weevils collected.

UAM (2-5, 2-5 Great American Conference) was flagged 17 times for 164 yards during its 24-10 loss to the Wonder Boys. The penalty total was the second-most in Boll Weevil history, and it was the most flags thrown against one team during a conference game this season.

Unfortunately for UAM, which has drawn more penalties that any team in the GAC, many of those flags came in critical moments and either hindered its possessions or helped Arkansas Tech whenever it had the ball. A prime example came during the Boll Weevils' second series when they had a third and 4 from the Wonder Boys' 13. But a false start -- one of several that UAM garnered -- pushed the ball back to the 18. On the next play, quarterback Buddy Taylor threw an incomplete pass, which resulted in a 35-yard field-goal attempt that Zachary Grisotti ended up missing.

On the flip side, Arkansas Tech (3-4, 3-4), which is the second-least penalized team in the league, drew six flags for 55 yards.

The 14-point win pushed Arkansas Tech's winning streak to three games, and that's noteworthy considering the Wonder Boys started the season 0-4. They had chances to win three of those first four games, with the losses coming by a combined 12 points.

Arkansas Tech will try to make it four consecutive victories when it plays at Ouachita Baptist on Saturday. The Tigers have won nine of the past 11 games in the series, including the past five.

HENDERSON STATE

Heartbreak again

Southern Arkansas did the same thing to Henderson State on Oct. 14 that it did when the teams faced off a year ago.

The Muleriders scored in the fourth quarter to beat the Reddies 35-34 last week. In 2022, SAU also got a late scoring toss in the final quarter to move out front and eventually win 28-24.

In both instances, Henderson State (5-2, 5-2 Great American Conference) had time to answer. But in eerily similar fashion, the Reddies eventually turned the ball over on downs with less than two minutes to go in each game.

The loss knocked Henderson State out of the NCAA Division II top 25 and likely ruins any hopes it had of reaching the playoffs. But the Reddies will be an attractive option to participate in a bowl game, particularly if they're able to finish among the top four in the league standings by year's end.

Last year, Southeastern Oklahoma State, which was fifth in the GAC, played Emporia (Kan.) State in the Live United Texarkana Bowl, while East Central (Okla.), which ended tied for third with Henderson State, faced Texas A&M-Kingsville in the Heritage Bowl.

OUACHITA BAPTIST

Missed chances

Last Saturday's showdown between Ouachita Baptist and Harding lived up to the pregame billing, but Tigers Coach Todd Knight pointed out that his team didn't do the things necessary to tilt the game in its favor.

"We went out there and made a lot of critical errors, just really shot ourselves in the foot," he said in reference to OBU's 41-10 loss to the Bisons. "We hadn't done that in a long time, and you certainly can't do that against a good football team like Harding. That's the first conference game we've lost in a couple years, and we just had some self-inflicted wounds.

"Harding did a good job, they were prepared. They did a great job of coaching and playing, but we felt like there were some things we could've done differently, starting with us as coaches, to give our players a better chance."

OBU (6-1, 6-1 Great American Conference) won the turnover battle 2-1 but had just 234 yards of offense, which was more than 200 yards below its season average. Still, the Tigers were down just 13-10 late in the third quarter before a fumble led to not only a touchdown but also started an avalanche of points for Harding.

"Just our execution and critical errors really was our problem," Knight said. "We put ourselves in tough situations and didn't play well enough to get it done. But that's football and life goes on."