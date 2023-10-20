2 killed, 3 injured in 2 separate crashes

Two people were killed and three more injured in two wrecks on Arkansas roads Tuesday and Wednesday, according to preliminary fatality reports from police.

A minor died Tuesday morning in a crash on Arkansas 29 in Blevins, a report from the Arkansas State Police states.

The child, who was not identified in the report, was a passenger in one of the two vehicles involved in the wreck around 8:20 a.m., although the report did not state which vehicle the child was in.

The wreck occurred when a 2021 Kia Sportage driven by Summer Owen, 20, of Blevins, failed to yield while turning off the highway onto Main Street, the report says.

The Kia struck a 1994 Ford Ranger driven by William Putz, 38, of Blevins, nearly head-on, the report says.

Owen, Putz, and Lacey Herriage, 20, of Hope, who was a passenger in the Kia, were taken to a Texarkana hospital for treatment.

Tommy Roach, 54, of England, was killed around 5:54 a.m. Wednesday when the 2014 Nissan Frontier he was driving on Carlee Road near Tucker left the road and crashed into a culvert, according to a report from Jefferson County sheriff's deputies.

Passengers Marsha Abeyta, 35, of Stuttgart and a minor who was not identified were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Officers investigating each of the crashes reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.