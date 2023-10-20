49ers vs. Vikings Week 7 Odds, Best Bets and Predictions

The 49ers (5-1), fresh off their first defeat of the year and the first regular-season loss of Brock Purdys career, are looking to get back in the win column Monday in Minnesota. The Vikings (2–4) will be without their best player against perhaps the NFLs best team and the spread reflects that disadvantage.

San Francisco is a 6.5-point road favorite on Monday Night Football at U.S. Bank Stadium. The over/under is set at 43.5 points.

Minnesotas star receiver Justin Jefferson (hamstring) is sidelined for this primetime matchup after landing on injured reserve last week, while the 49ers could be without Christian McCaffrey (oblique), Deebo Samuel (shoulder) and Trent Williams (ankle), perhaps their three best offensive weapons and some of the best players in the league at their respective positions.

49ers vs. Vikings Odds and Game Info

Moneyline: 49ers (-300) | Vikings (+240)

Spread: SF -6.5 (-110) | MIN +6.5 (-110)

Total: 43.5 — Over (-125) | Under (+100)

Game Info: Monday, Oct. 23, 8:15 p.m. ET | ABC, ESPN

Brock Purdy last week lost his first regular-season game as the 49ers starter. Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco and Minnesota Key Stats and Fun Facts

This is the Vikings largest underdog spot of the season. The last time they were 6.5-point underdogs they beat the Bills in overtime in Week 10 of 2022.

Christian McCaffreys 15-game touchdown streak is tied for the second-longest streak in NFL history.

Minnesota is 0–3 at home this season, though every game has been decided by one score.

The last time San Francisco lost back-to-back games was the last time it lost at all in the regular season before last week. The 20–13 defeat in Cleveland ended a 15-game winning streak that dated back to last October. Purdy finished with just 125 passing yards and threw his first interception of the season as the 49ers finally met their match on defense against the Browns.

The Vikings are not nearly on that level defensively and their offense is simply not the same without Jefferson. Minnesota beat the Bears, 19–13, on the road last week in a game Justin Fields exited early. Kirk Cousins threw for just 181 yards in an uninspiring win while the defense forced three turnovers and recorded five sacks.

Even with last weeks loss, San Franciscos defense still allows the fewest points per game in the NFL (14.5). The Niners boast a top-10 unit against the pass and theyve been even better against the run. Cousins may be able to get the ball out to his weapons, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson, but Alexander Mattison will have a tough time finding room to run against this front.

A lot has changed since last season when the Vikings were automatic in one-score games. They had one of the NFLs highest-scoring offenses and also one of the worst defenses, a perfect recipe for overs. This year, though, Minnesotas offense and defense have drifted toward the middle of the pack, which has made for a high hit rate of unders (5–1). Combine that trend with Cousinss well-documented prime-time struggles, a tough matchup against the 49ers and factor in San Franciscos star-studded injury report and the under feels like the best play here.

49ers vs. Vikings Best Bet: Under 43.5 (+100)

