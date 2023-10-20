State sports briefs: AAA announces handshake protocols

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

AAA announces handshake protocols

In a statement to all AAA members schools Thursday, the Arkansas Activities Association announced a new set of protocols regarding postgame handshake lines to avoid fights or altercations.

The AAA included the following statement.

"Unfortunately, recent events across the state have made it necessary to formulate an altercation and handshake line protocol. Please carefully review the document linked below and begin enacting a plan to execute the protocols immediately."

The protocols included assigning specific coaches to assist with breaking up altercations and to turn players back to their original sideline, instructing video crews to continue or begin filming if an altercation begins and educating participants about the penalties associated with fighting, leaving the team area, taunting, using offensive gestures and other unsportsmanlike acts.

GOLF

UCA men, women take weekly ASUN awards

The University of Central Arkansas swept the weekly ASUN Golfer of the Week awards Thursday thanks to performances from Madison Holmes and Mark Stockdale.

Holmes, a Paragould native, finished sixth in the Lady Red Wolves Classic in her first start this season. The sophomore shot a 1-over par 217 behind a 2-under 70 performance in the final round.

Stockdale, a freshman from Northampton, England, won the Everett Buick GMC Classic in Little Rock. He earned his third top-10 finish this season and second in the top five. Stockdale shot a 5-under 67 to win the tournament by three strokes.