Abreu, Astros clobber Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas -- José Abreu hit a three-run homer right after Yordan Alvarez's tiebreaking sacrifice fly, and the Houston Astros pulled even in the American League Championship Series with a 10-3 victory over the Texas Rangers in Game 4 on Thursday night.

Houston, which led 3-0 only four batters into the game, responded immediately after Texas got even on Corey Seager's opposite-field home run in the third inning.

Adolis García also homered for the wild-card Rangers, who have dropped two games in a row at home after starting this postseason with seven consecutive wins -- six on the road. That included sweeps of the AL's two winningest teams, Baltimore and Tampa Bay.

Game 5 is today at Globe Life Field, where the defending World Series champion Astros are 8-1 this season. The home team has yet to lead in this ALCS, which switches back to Houston for Game 6 on Sunday night.

"We're playing a good team. Nobody thought it was going to be easy," Rangers Manager Bruce Bochy said. "[The Astros] have played very well in this ballpark. We need to change that. We know it."

Jose Altuve had 3 hits and scored 3 times in his 100th career playoff game. Alvarez drove in three runs, giving him 13 RBI already this postseason, and Chas McCormick added a two-run home run.

"That means a lot, obviously. It makes it even more special because we won," said Altuve, who became the seventh big leaguer to play in 100 playoff games. "Nothing's done yet, but to be able to get the opportunity to come back and tie the series ... it's really important for us."

Dane Dunning, who entered in relief in the first inning, had an 0-2 count against No. 9 batter Martin Maldonado to open the fourth with the game tied before walking him and then Altuve.

Mauricio Dubón followed with his second soft single of the game before Alex Bregman struck out with the bases loaded. Rookie lefty Cody Bradford came in to face Alvarez, whose 401-foot sac fly to the warning track in center field came on the ninth pitch. Abreu then hit his fourth home run this postseason to make it 7-3.

Ryne Stanek (Arkansas Razorbacks) got the win while throwing only one pitch, inducing Mitch Garver's inning-ending double-play grounder in the third.

The Astros have outscored Texas 74-32 in winning their last seven games at Globe Life. That includes their 8-5 win in Game 3 of the first postseason series between the instate AL West rivals.

"It just happens. We come here, we focus and everybody does a good job," Dubón said, otherwise unable to offer an explanation for why the Astros are so good there. "It's showing right now."

Altuve opened the game with a double and Dubón, after three hits in Game 3, followed with a bloop single off Andrew Heaney. Bregman drove both home with a triple into the right-center gap, and the Rangers already had Dunning up in the bullpen before Alvarez singled to make it 3-0.

Seager became the first shortstop to hit home runs in both the NLCS and ALCS with his 401-foot solo drive to left-center with one out in the third. Astros starter José Urquidy then gave up back-to-back singles before Stanek took over.

The Rangers were down 7-3, but had two on with no outs in the fifth when a finger of Marcus Semien's batting glove was the difference between a lineout and a crucial double play. The Rangers baserunner was sliding back to the bag at first base after Abreu snagged Seager's 108.6 mph liner, lunging to tag Semien just as his hand reached the bag, and first base umpire Jordan Baker signaled safe.

The Astros challenged, and the video review showed Abreu's glove grazing one of the fingers on the batting glove in Semien's back pocket as the finger popped into the air from the rear pocket. Texas had only two more baserunners after that play.

Texas Rangers' Corey Seager, top, watches his home run off Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy (65) during the third inning in Game 4 of the baseball American League Championship Series Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)



Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia, right, hits a home run off Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy (65) as catcher Martin Maldonado reaches for the pitch during the second inning in Game 4 of the baseball American League Championship Series Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)



Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia celebrates after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros during the second inning in Game 4 of the baseball American League Championship Series Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)



Houston Astros' Jose Abreu hits a three-run home run against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning in Game 4 of the baseball American League Championship Series Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)



Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) hits a single as Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim reaches for the pitch during the second inning in Game 4 of the baseball American League Championship Series Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)



Houston Astros' Alex Bregman (2) hits a two-run triple off Texas Rangers starting pitcher Andrew Heaney (44) during the first inning in Game 4 of the baseball American League Championship Series Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)



Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy throws during the first inning in Game 4 of the baseball American League Championship Series against the Texas Rangers Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)



Texas Rangers starting pitcher Andrew Heaney, center right, hands the ball to manager Bruce Bochy, left, after being pulled during the first inning in Game 4 of the baseball American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Våsquez)

