Aces on Bridge

NORTH

; A 4

k K J 9 3 2

l A

' 10 9 8 7 5

WEST EAST

; K 2 ; J 10 9 8 5

k 8 6 4 k Q 10 5

l K 10 7 5 3 l Q J 6 4

' K J 3 ' 6

SOUTH

; Q 7 6 3

k A 7

l 9 8 2

' A Q 4 2

Vulnerable: North-South

Dealer: West

The bidding:

South West North East

Pass 1 k Pass

2 ' Pass 3 ' Pass

3 ; Pass 5 ' All pass

Opening Lead: Diamond three

We are all strong enough to bear the misfortunes of others.

-- Francois de La Rochefoucauld

Against five clubs, West leads the diamond three, third and fifth, to dummy's ace. Plan the play.

You intend to draw trumps and set up hearts. You should have no trouble if clubs play for one loser, because then you can ruff two hearts in hand. If you have two clubs to lose, you might need the heart finesse, hoping for queen-third onside so you can pitch your spade losers.

You cannot afford the classic safety play of cashing the club ace, so you finesse the club queen. This loses to West, who continues diamonds. You ruff in dummy, then lead another club and see East pitch a discouraging spade jack. You win with the club ace. Should you rely on the heart finesse now?

If West has the spade king, as you suspect, you may not need the heart finesse. Instead, play the heart ace-king and a ruff, as East follows with the queen. You then ruff another diamond in dummy and run heart winners.

If West ruffs in, he endplays himself. The best he can do is discard a spade and a diamond. This gives you a guess as to whether to throw him in with a club or cash the spade ace. So, does he have two spades remaining, or one spade and one diamond? Go back to trick one! West led the diamond three, the lowest outstanding spot, playing third-and-fifth leads. He has produced four diamonds, so he must have a fifth.

Thus, West has cunningly bared the spade king. Cash the spade ace next. Then play a spade to the queen to establish dummy's small trump.

BID WITH THE ACES

South holds:

; A 4

k K J 9 3 2

l A

' 10 9 8 7 5

South West North East

1 ; Pass

2 k Pass 2 ; Pass

?

ANSWER: Unless you play that a suit rebid guarantees six here, your partner could still have a minimum hand with five spades, so it is not ideal to raise with a doubleton. Bid three clubs to show your second suit. This should suggest a fifth club or a decent four-card suit, leaving room for your partner to complete the description of his hand.

If you would like to contact Bobby Wolff, email him at

bobbywolff@mindspring.com