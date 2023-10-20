Altheimer gets update on watershed

ALTHEIMER -- Since learning of federal funding to enhance the watershed around their small town, Altheimer officials have been planning to help further protect their residents and those in surrounding communities from future floods.

Altheimer, Pine Bluff and 17 other cities in south and east Arkansas are sharing in a $95.9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service to go toward rehabilitation of watersheds from impactful floods such as the 2019 disaster that ravaged communities along the rising Arkansas River. The communities were awarded the grant in April 2022.

Homeowners in greater Pine Bluff met in July to share their concerns and frustrations over the present state of flood mitigation near their homes. Those in Altheimer and nearby farming communities took their turn to talk with city officials and watershed experts at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church on Tuesday.

Altheimer Mayor Zola Hudson said the city of just less than 700 is still in the planning stage, which she expects to last 18 months before designs of the watershed can be sent to the NRCS for approval. The watershed is to protect communities within Little Bayou Meto.

"A watershed is like a boat," Kalven Trice, CEO of Capacity Building, Consulting and Analysis LLC, explained. "You've got water coming in and water going out. So, you can think of this watershed as a boat. What we're trying to do is address a flooding that's greatly impacting those communities inside a watershed."

Trice is technical adviser for Fort Worth-based KEE Concrete and Construction, the lead contractor for the watershed which is also a developer for the upcoming Flats on Sixth apartment complex in Pine Bluff.

Hudson said Tuesday was the first day KEE officials surveyed the watershed, which goes as far north as Ferda down to Madding, east to Reydell, back north to Wabbaseka and Gethsemane. Much of the watershed is in Jefferson County.

"We spent hours going through the city, showing them different areas where we've experienced flooding," Hudson said. "After today, they went to Gethsemane and spoke to several farmers there as well."

In Altheimer, heavy floods have affected communities between Second and Sixth streets and from Walnut to Georgia streets, all south and east of U.S. 79 Business, according to Hudson.

"There are families who have had flooding into their homes," she said.

It was not immediately clear how much Altheimer's share of the federal funding is, but Hudson said it's only for planning and design. She plans to ask for more money once Altheimer reaches the construction stage.

Pine Bluff was approved for $32 million to go toward construction. The Arkansas Black Mayors Association is facilitating all 19 watershed projects.

Tuesday's meeting also drew the attention of Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson, who heard from watershed experts along with residents inside a small meeting area in the back of the church.

How much Jefferson County will contribute to the cause remains to be determined.

"It's too premature, right now, to give a number, but I do know this is a partnership," Robinson said. "After the planning phase, we'll have more of these meetings. That way, I'll know what dedicated monies and what they are needing from us in leaning with this project to see what we need to do. These are well, worthwhile projects that have been issues for years and years and years. Whatever we need to do to step up and make it happen, that's what we'll do."