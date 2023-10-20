Arkansas lawmakers adopt resolution supporting Israel

The Arkansas Legislative Council on Friday approved a resolution recognizing the state of Israel’s right to act decisively in self-defense to protect its citizens, and to pursue the elimination of Hamas and other designated foreign terrorist organizations until the terrorism is permanently neutralized and public safety restored to innocent Israeli civilians.

In a voice vote with no audible dissenters, the council approved the resolution sponsored by about 115 state lawmakers, including Republicans and Democrats. The Legislature is comprised of 100 representatives and 35 senators.

The resolution states that it’s “In response to the brutal terrorism operation the Hamas terrorist organization has launched upon Israel and its citizens in the early morning hours of October 7, 2023…”

In the resolution, the Legislative Council expresses its vigorous support and unwavering commitment to the welfare, security and survival of the state of Israel, and conveys condolences to Israeli victims and their families.

The council, in the resolution, also calls upon U.S. law enforcement officials to remain vigilant in protecting Israeli Americans, Jewish Americans, and supporters of the state of Israel “from acts of crime and unlawful discrimination that tend to manifest at such times,” and encourages all other states of the United States to condemn Hamas and the Islamic Republic of Iran as well as any official body or public official that refuses to recognize the state of Israel’s right to act decisively in self-defense to protect its citizens.

State Sen. Jim Dotson, R-Benton, said the resolution approved by the Arkansas Legislative Council on Friday is partly patterned on a resolution passed last week by the Texas House and Senate in a special session.