Little Rock, 1960: "A PROVEN HOME APPLIANCE" was the brag on the card promoting the Little Rock-made "ROCKET" NUT CRACKER. It was manufactured by the Arthur Reed Machine Shop at 2401 W. Eighth St. It sold for $3.98, minus a 50% discount if buying a dozen. "Lends commercial speed to formerly tedious job."

