Arkansas unemployment rate up slightly in September

Arkansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose two-tenths of a percentage point to 2.9% in September, the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services and the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.

The United States’ unemployment rate held steady last month at 3.8%.

The state's civilian labor force rose by 2,798 and the number of unemployed rose 2,561 as more Arkansans are actively seeking work, the report said. That pushed the September labor force participation rate up a tenth of a percentage point to 57.8%. The labor force and the number of employed both remain at record high levels.

There were 29,978 more employed and 7,698 fewer unemployed last month compared to September, 2022.

Arkansas’ unemployment rate is down from 3.5% last September, while the labor force participation rate is up three-tenths of a percentage point, the report said.