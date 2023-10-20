The nation in brief: N.Y. governor honors father on Israel trip

N.Y. governor honors father on Israel trip

JERUSALEM -- The New York governor's father died overnight while she was visiting wartime Israel, with the governor slipping a note grieving her loss into Jerusalem's Western Wall holy site on Thursday.

Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul learned of her 87-year-old father John Courtney's sudden death from a brain hemorrhage in Florida as she embarked on the second day of a trip to show support for Israel during its war with Hamas.

At the Western Wall, Hochul appeared to wipe away a tear before placing a handwritten note with prayers for Israel and for her father into a crack in the limestone wall.

Hochul told reporters she spoke to her father from the airport just before she departed for Israel earlier this week, a small smile peeking through as she recalled how he still talked in "his gruff Irish way."

"He said, 'I'm proud of you, Dolly, but keep your g****** head down,'" Hochul said.

Hochul met with Israeli families displaced by the conflict, and heard painful stories from families of American citizens taken hostage by Hamas and from Israelis who have been wounded during the fighting.

Arrayit exec sentenced for testing fraud

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A Silicon Valley executive who lied to investors about inventing technology that tested for allergies and covid-19 using only a few drops of blood has been sentenced to eight years in prison and ordered to pay $24 million in restitution, federal prosecutors said.

Mark Schena, 60, was convicted last year of paying bribes to doctors and defrauding the government after his company billed Medicare $77 million for fraudulent covid-19 and allergy tests, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement Wednesday.

Schena claimed his Sunnyvale, Calif.-based company, Arrayit Corporation, had the only laboratory in the world that offered "revolutionary microarray technology" that allowed it to test for allergies and COVID-19 with the same finger-stick test kit, prosecutors said.

In meetings with investors, Schena claimed he was on the shortlist for the Nobel Prize and falsely represented that Arrayit could be valued at $4.5 billion, prosecutors said.

Before the covid-19 pandemic, from 2018 through February 2020, Schena and other employees paid bribes to recruiters and doctors to run an allergy screening test for 120 allergens ranging from stinging insects to food allergens on every patient whether they were needed or not, authorities said.

Marine said killed in homicide on base

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. -- A Marine was killed in a homicide at Camp Lejeune and a second Marine was held on suspicion of being involved, the base said.

Base authorities took the Marine into custody about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday after an incident that occurred in a barracks room on the North Carolina base earlier in the evening, a statement from the base said. The statement called the death a homicide and described the other Marine as a suspect but didn't provide any other details, including how the Marine died.

The sprawling Camp Lejeune covers about 240 square miles and is home to the II Marine Expeditionary Force. Its beaches and ranges provide training in amphibious assaults and urban warfare and it is used both for U.S. Marine training and for exercises involving other military forces from around the world.

The death came two days before the base was scheduled to conduct annual training known as Exercise Urgent Response that "provides an opportunity for tenant commands to develop and exercise emergency security procedures," according to a news release.

In 2021, a Marine was shot and wounded in a barracks at the base. Authorities later determined that the shooting was accidental.

Soldier who fled to N. Korea charged

WASHINGTON -- An Army private who fled to North Korea before being returned home to the United States earlier this month has been detained by the U.S. military, two officials said Thursday night, and is facing charges including desertion and possessing sexual images of a child.

The eight counts against Pvt. Travis King are detailed in a charging document seen by The Associated Press. The officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the charges have not been publicly announced.

King's mother, Claudine Gates, said in a statement that her son should be "afforded the presumption of innocence." She said, "A mother knows her son, and I believe something happened to mine while he was deployed."

Desertion is a very serious charge and can result in imprisonment for as much as three years.

King, 23, ran across the heavily fortified border from South Korea in July and became the first American detained in North Korea in nearly five years.

His sudden bolt into North Korea came after he had been released from a South Korean prison on July 10, where he had served nearly two months on assault charges. He was set to be sent to Fort Bliss, Texas, where he could have faced potential additional disciplinary actions and discharge.



