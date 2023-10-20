Basic needs first

The hunger issues in Little Rock are great, and the financial cost of helping people and families is growing beyond the ability of churches and volunteer groups to meet.

I volunteer at a food pantry that is sponsored by my church. The pantry is located in the area around 18th and Pine streets, serving the families and staff at Stephens Elementary Community School and the people who live in the immediate area around the school. The pantry has operated since 2018, including the pandemic years, every Friday. At first, about 15 families participated. Now, we have over 200 people registered and we weekly give out bags of nonperishables, produce, and meat to 75 to 80 families and individuals.

Because the church is an agency of the Arkansas Foodbank, we take advantage of its buying power and purchase at a discounted rate. However, the Foodbank is suffering from the same high costs and limited supplies and has raised costs or even has no products for us to buy. Meat is especially difficult to obtain.

My church, a small church of 120 members, has generously supported the pantry for five years to the point that contributions to Our House meals, the Van, and our food pantry is close to 10 percent of our operating budget. Other granting agencies, like Blue and You Foundation and Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, support infrastructure or building capacity, but do not give money directly to purchase food.

Grants from Pulaski County, using money from pandemic recovery funds, has served to soften the effects of low supplies and higher costs. However, pandemic recovery money is running out.

Before expanding commercial projects like the port or the airport, before widening streets and building flyovers and roads to move cars to the suburbs, before adding pickleball courts to parks, basic human needs of food and shelter must be met. Lack of a stable home and adequate food for children is as destructive as growing up in abuse and violence. Childhood problems produce adults who are unprepared to live healthy and independent lives, and the cycle continues.

There is a long list of organizations providing food to community members like the Stephens community, college students, unhoused families, homeless individuals, and victims of domestic violence. But every one of them could expand their program to meet the needs of people, like those at our pantry who come every week to get a bag containing dried pasta, a can of sauce, a can of green beans, a can of peaches, two bananas, one orange, one onion, two tomatoes, and three pounds of chicken breasts.

First and foremost, the city of Little Rock and the state of Arkansas need to support, with money, the food pantries of organizations like mine, the Unitarian Universalist Church of Little Rock.

Nell Matthews lives in Little Rock.