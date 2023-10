Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com or use our newsroom email pbcnews@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Friday, Oct. 20

PBHS roundup set

The Pine Bluff High School All Classes Roundup will be held Oct. 20 from 7 p.m. to midnight at the high school gym. Admission is $20. This is a PBHS inaugural event held during the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Homecoming, according to a spokesman.

UAPB alumni plan ceremonies

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association will recognize its Hall of Fame Class of 2023 and hold other ceremonies at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place in conjunction with the Alumni Luncheon and General Membership Meeting and Alumni King and Queen Presentation, according to a news release. Details: https://uapbalumni.org/

Through Friday, Oct. 20

Applications available for wildland fire kits

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division is accepting applications for wildland fire suppression kits through Oct. 20. The application can be found at cognitoforms.com/ArkansasAgriculture1/Application ForWildlandFireSuppressionKit. The Forestry Division received $293,154 through a United States Forest Service grant to provide 85 kits this year to rural volunteer fire departments across the state.

Underway

UAPB hosts annual Homecoming events

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is hosting its annual homecoming celebration this week. Events include: Oct. 20 -- UAPB hosts the Annual Alumni Assembly at 9 a.m. – in H.O. Clemmons arena of the HPER complex. At 12:30 p.m., the UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association will present its Alumni Luncheon & General Membership Meeting at the Pine Bluff Convention Center featuring the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Alumni Queen Presentation, and Compassionate and Committed Service Awards. Admission is $75 and details are at https://uapbalumni.org/event/alumni-luncheon-to-honor-hall-of-fame-inductees-and-alumni-queen-on-october-20-2023/ Oct. 21 -- the Homecoming Parade will begin at 9:45 a.m. on Main Street in downtown Pine Bluff. Applications and instructions for the parade are available on the UAPB Homecoming website. The parade application deadline is Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. On Oct. 21, pre-game tailgate activities will begin at noon at Simmons Bank Field. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. when the Golden Lions will play Alcorn State. Game tickets are available at ticket office at (870) 575-8601 or by visiting www.uapblionsroar.com/tickets. For details on UAPB Homecoming Week 2023 festivities visit https://uapbhc.wordpress.com/.

Saturday, Oct. 21

House of Bread to give away food

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 1501 W. Second Ave., will hold its monthly food giveaway Saturday from 11 a.m. until all food boxes are gone. Each client will need proof of identification, picture identification, and a utility bill with the matching address of the identification, according to a news release. Details: House of Bread pastor/apostle, Saint Mary Harris, (870) 872-2196.

VFW announces fish fry

The Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at the VFW Post 4455 at 1518 E. Harding Ave. The meals are $15 per plate and all proceeds support veteran programs and events throughout the year, according to a spokeswoman.

NCC sets Breast Cancer Awareness event

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will host a Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon at 2 p.m. Oct. 21 at the W.D. Watson Fellowship Hall at the church. The featured speaker will be Dr. Yara Robertson of the CARTI Cancer Center. The theme is Faith Over Fear; Know Your Purpose (Psalm 27:1.) Tickets are $25. The event is open to the community, however cancer survivors are asked to let Barbara Rankins know by Oct. 16 if they're planning to attend so they can be recognized. The ticket deadline is Oct. 18. For tickets or details, contact Rankins at (870) 329-3380.

Sunday, Oct. 22

Genealogy Society to meet

The Jefferson County Genealogy Society will meet at 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Historical Museum at Fourth Avenue and State Street. The speaker will be Brooke Greenburg. The topic will be Amanda Trulock and the Trulock Family of Jefferson County. The public is invited to attend, according to a news release.

Kings Highway honors pastor, wife

Kings Highway Missionary Baptist Church, 2312 Fluker Ave., will celebrate the fourth anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Anthony J. Howard and Julia Howard, at 3 p.m. Sunday. The speaker will be the Rev. Larry C. Battles, pastor of Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church. The theme will be A Pastor Anointed, Appointed and Chosen to Serve. (I Sam. 16: 11-13; Jer. 3:15.)

New Community ministers to speak

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will present Christine Allmond at 8 a.m. Sunday and her husband Corentha Allmond at 11 a.m. as the featured ministers. Both are members of New Community. At 6 p.m. Sunday, New Community's first lady, Janice Lockett, will speak in the Kingdom Builders program. The pastor/apostle is Patrick Lockett.

Prayer Works church welcomes families, friends

Prayer Works Gospel Church, 1301 W. 15th Ave., will celebrate Friends and Family Day at 11 a.m. Oct. 22. "Come together and celebrate the joy of the community," a spokesman said. Dinner will be served. The pastor is the Rev. Laydell Jordan.

8th Avenue church sets 125th anniversary

Eighth Avenue Missionary Baptist Church, 1200 W. Eighth Ave., invites the community to its 125th anniversary at 3 p.m. Oct. 22. The sermon will be brought by the Rev. Steven King, pastor of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, and his choir will sing. The Rev. Kirby L. Gulley is the pastor of Eighth Avenue church.

Amos Chapel sets Family, Friends day

Amos Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1307 W. 16th Ave., will host its Family and Friends Day at 3 p.m. Oct. 22. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Donald Manning, pastor of Thomas Chapel Missionary Baptist Church at Gould. Diana Womack is the coordinator and the Rev. Robert Willis Jr. is pastor of Amos Chapel.

Monday, Oct. 23

A&P panel to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission Finance Committee meeting will be held at noon Oct. 23 at the A&P offices, 623 S. Main St., at The ARTSpace. Details: (870) 534-2121.

Pine Bluff School Board to meet

The Pine Bluff School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 23 in the boardroom of the Jordan Chanay Building, 1215 W. Pullen St., according to a news release. Details: (870) 543-4203.

Federal retirees to meet

Chapter 287 of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will meet at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 23 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. Tammy Blenden with Blue Cross and Blue Shield will discuss the 2024 health insurance benefit changes and updates to benefit plans. Miari Davidson from Government Employees Health Association will also discuss health insurance changes, according to a news release. Waymond Meins is the Chapter 287 president.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Civic panel to meet

The in-person meeting of the Civic Auditorium Complex Commission will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 24. Details: Pine Bluff Convention Center, (870) 536-7600.

Credit building workshop set

A free Credit Building Workshop Lunch-n-Learn event will be held at noon Oct. 24 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Working Credit, a national nonprofit agency, will offer the workshop. The event will teach participants about credit and how to build or rebuild and maintain a strong credit score, according to the Chamber newsletter.Refreshments will be served. Details: Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce, (870) 535-0110.

3rd Ward residents to meet

The Third Ward Community Watch group will meet at 6 p.m. Oct. 24 at Destiny Worship Center, 4700 W. 28th Ave. All Third Ward residents are invited to attend, according to a spokesman.

Civic panel sets meeting

The Civic Auditorium Complex Commission meeting was canceled for Sept. 26. The regular meeting will be held at noon Oct. 24, according to a news release. Details: Pine Bluff Convention Center, (870) 536-7600.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Housing board to meet

The Housing Authority of the city of Pine Bluff will hold its board of commissioners meeting at 6 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Colonial Steakhouse, 111 W. Eighth Ave.

AGFC to dedicate outdoor site at Grady

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will host a dedication ceremony celebrating the opening of the "Andy Simmons Outdoor Skills Farm." The event will be held at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at 2641 Blankenship Road in Grady.The site was acquired by the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation from Simmons' estate. The farm will forever be used as a place for young people to learn how to hunt, fish, and enjoy wildlife just as he did, a spokesman said in a news release.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to Sandra Hope at shope@adgnewsroom.com or shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, Oct. 26

Saracen Landing to host shredding event

The fall shredding event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26 at Saracen Landing. There's a limit of 10 boxes or bags per person or organization. People are asked to sort items before bringing them to be shredded. Remove all metal and plastic. This is for paper only. The event is partnership with Razorshred & Records Management, according to a flier.

JRMC to host blood drive

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 26 in south classrooms 2-3. Walk-ins are welcome. Donors will receive a T-shirt and one free entry to the Little Rock Zoo, while supplies last. Photo ID will be required, according to a flier. For details or to make an appointment visit obi.org or call (877) 340-8777.

Farmers Appreciation Fish Fry set

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the 71st annual Farmers Appreciation Fish Fry from 5-7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Hestand Stadium. Fish fry tickets are $20 each and available at the Chamber.The community is invited to attend the event honoring Kyle and Andrea Sealy, the 2023 Jefferson County Farm Family of the Year, according to the Chamber newsletter.The Chamber is also looking for volunteers to work the fish fry. To buy tickets, volunteer or to become a sponsor, call the Chamber at (870) 535-0110.

GOP committee to meet

The Jefferson County Republican Committee will meet Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. at Larry's Pizza in White Hall. The agenda includes reviewing and voting on filing fees for county offices, city, constables and committee membership for the 2024 Election Cycle and to vote on election commissioners, according to a news release.

VA holds virtual claims clinic

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold a virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 26. To reserve a timeslot, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 before 4 p.m. Oct. 25, according to a news release. During the claims clinic, veterans may speak one-on-one to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office regarding their claims for VA benefits. VA disability compensation offers a monthly tax-free payment to veterans who got sick or injured while serving in the military and to veterans whose service made an existing condition worse, according to the release.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Pine Bluff Aquatics Center sets Halloween Event

The Pine Bluff Aquatics Center, 400 E. 11th Ave., will host the 2023 Oh my Gourd, it's Halloween! event from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 28. Admission is free and the event is open to the community. The center will have an array of fall festivities including a floating pumpkin patch, games, photo booth, and costume contests. The pumpkins will be available on a first come, first served basis. Each participant will receive a to-go goodie bag, complete with a paint kit for a pumpkin. The concession stand will be available featuring their caramel apples and other treats. Details: Pine Bluff Aquatics Center, (870) 850-7620.

UAMS sets Boo at the Park in McGehee

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences will host a free Boo at the Park event for people of all ages from 6-10 p.m. Oct. 28 at Gazebo Park, 106 N. First St. in downtown McGehee. The health-related educational activity is a family-friendly Halloween-themed event that seeks to reduce the stigma about HIV and other health disparities through educational presentations and sharing resources, according to a news release.

All Things Autism Fall Festival set

All Things Autism Foundation, a nonprofit organization that is trying to bring awareness to the community, will hold a fall festival from 2-5 p.m. Oct. 28 at D.O.P.E. Athletics Sports Academy, 2402 E. Harding Ave. This event is open to the public.There will be free food for the children, door prizes, games, music, a bouncy house, sensory activities, candy, and vendors, according to a news release.To become a sponsor or volunteer, call (870) 395-1574 or (501) 298-9030. Details: allthingsautism23@gmail.com.

JRMC plans Pink Out 5K run

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will hold its Pink Out 5K color run. Proceeds will benefit the Jefferson Regional Breast Center, according to a news release. The event will be held Oct. 28 beginning at 8 a.m. All ages are welcome to participate in the race, which will begin at 40th Avenue and Mulberry Street. There will be refreshments on site and a number of vendors. Winners will be recognized in several categories. Registration is $40 for runners 16 and older and includes a Pink Out 5K T-shirt. Registration is $20 for ages 6 to 15 years old, including a T-shirt, and children 5 and under can take part for free (no T-shirt or medals awarded). For details or to sign up, contact the Pine Bluff Wellness Center, 1301 W. 40th Ave., (870) 541-7890.

Pop Up in the Bluff set

Pop Up in the Bluff festival will be held in downtown Pine Bluff from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 28. The event will be set on Second Avenue between Main and Walnut streets. Pop Up will feature refreshments, entertainment, and family activities, according to a flier. Details: Pine Bluff Downtown Development, (870) 536-8742.

Breast cancer event honors B.J. Jackson

The Mt. Nebo Ninth annual Breast Cancer Event will be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 28 at the Saracen Landing Pavilion, 200 Lake Saracen Drive. The community is invited to attend the celebration honoring the memory of Billie Jean "B.J." Jackson. There will be a 2K walk run and a $30 entry fee includes a commemorative T-shirt. "Make plans to join us as we raise awareness, inspire hope, celebrate the survivors and encourage early detection. This event will feature a 2K walk/run, food vendors, shopping vendors, live entertainment and special guests," according to a news release. To register, visit mtnebobreastcancerbj.org. Details: events@stuffinthebluff.com or see the Facebook page for updates.

Hearts On Fire crusade set

The Color Church, at 1801 W. 17th Ave., will host Hearts On Fire in its Give Me Jesus Crusade at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Greg Smith is the senior pastor. Victoria D. Smith is the founder of H.O.F. The crusade will feature a fire tunnel prayer, games, classes, praise and worship as well as refreshments. "If you are young and you want more of God, you want to experience Jesus in a deeper and greater way, then this night is for you," Victoria Smith said. "This night is catered to the youth. I am encouraging parents, aunts, uncles, pastors, intercessors, youth leaders, teachers -- if you work with any youth in any capacity or just simply have a passion for this younger generation -- please come and be a part. We are covering our youth in prayer." For details or to partner with the Smiths, call Victoria D. Smith at (870) 718-2243 or vsmith330@gmail.com.

Through Saturday, Oct. 28

Art league exhibition on display

The 2023 Pine Bluff Art League Annual Exhibition opened Aug. 24 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. The exhibition will remain on view in the International Paper Gallery at the ASC's home building, 701 S. Main St., through Oct. 28. It is sponsored by Pine Bluff Sand & Gravel Co. For details, call Vickie Coleman at (870) 540-9975. The exhibition webpage is available at asc701.org/exhibitions/2023-pine-bluff-art-league.

Sunday, Oct. 29

Pine Bluff Live set

The city of Pine Bluff will host another Pine Bluff Live on Sunday Number Five at 5 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Youth of all ages will showcase their talents for the community. The public is invited to attend, according to a news release. Local entrepreneurs and businesses will also have booths available. Small businesses and organizations interested in setting up booths should contact Pine Bluff Event Coordinator Mary Liddell at (870) 643-2383 by Oct. 23.

Word of Faith welcomes families, friends

Word of Faith Full Gospel Baptist Church, 1108 S. Poplar St., invites the community to its Family and Friends Day on Oct. 29. Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m. and worship service starts at 10:45 a.m. The sermon will be by Henry Land Jr., the pastor.

Barraque Street church celebrates women's day

Barraque Street Missionary Baptist Church, 1800 W. Pullen St., will celebrate its annual women's day at 11 a.m. Oct. 29. The speaker will be Simone Simmons Milton of Bryant. Milton is a family nurse practitioner specialist. The theme is "Embracing the Family Spiritually." A special Women's Day choir will be directed by Pamela Ervin. All are invited to attend. The Rev. Sidney D. Milton is the pastor of Barraque Street church.

Monday, Oct. 30

Trunk or Treat Literacy Walk set

A Halloween Trunk or Treat Literacy Walk will be held from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30 at 1301 Ridgway Road. The event is sponsored by the Pine Bluff Early Childhood Association, according to a flier.

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Events to honor John H. Johnson

The annual John H. Johnson Day will be observed in Arkansas City at the John H. Johnson Museum and Arkansas State Parks Delta Heritage Trail from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 1. The observance will begin at 10 a.m. with the John H. Johnson statue unveiling at the Arkansas State Parks Trailhead. Born in Arkansas City, the late John H. Johnson was the founder and publisher of Johnson Publishing Co. and Ebony and Jet magazines. Linda Johnson Rice, Johnson's daughter and former chief executive officer of Johnson Publishing Co., and Roy Lewis, former Johnson Publishing Co. photographer, will have a conversation with Janis F. Kearney, author, publisher and diarist for former President Bill Clinton. An awards presentation, cooking demonstration and other activities will also be held.

Through Wednesday, Nov. 1

Senator accepts academy nominations

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) is accepting applications for service academy nominations. To be considered for a nomination, applications must be submitted by Nov. 1, according to a news release."Students who attend U.S. service academies and go on to serve their country in uniform are the pride of Arkansas, and I encourage each young Arkansan with a sincere interest to apply," Cotton said.Details: Nicole Millar (501) 223-9081. The application and other requirements are available at https://oampublic.senate.gov/constituent/login/1db3bd4d-c662-42c6-a041-e4f3ac44e44c/.

Friday, Nov. 3

Event offers free dental care to veterans

Operation Stand Down, a day of free dental care for eligible Arkansas veterans, will be offered Nov. 3. The event is coordinated by the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs at these locations: Pine Bluff, Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Jonesboro, Little Rock, and Arkadelphia, according to a news release. Veterans must request an appointment for dental care services by emailing Gina Chandler at the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs at gina.chandler@arkansas.gov or calling (501) 682-6487. Proof of discharge papers, a DD214, will be required for verification purposes. Veterans will be assigned an appointment time at the clinic nearest to their location.

Saturday, Nov. 4

Suicide prevention topic at faith event

The D'Andre Seals Suicide Prevention Outreach Project will present the Soul Shop™ for Black Churches. Participants will learn how to talk about suicide from a faith perspective during this workshop to be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 4 at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1317 S. Texas St., according to a news release. The cost is $35 per faith leader, which includes take home materials. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. For details and to register, send an email to Kymara Seals at dsoutreach@gmail.com.

Ward 1 block party set

Pine Bluff Council Member Lloyd Holcomb Jr. will present the second annual Ward One Block Party from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 4 on the parking lot of the former Pines Mall. This carnival-style extravaganza feature music, games and refreshments from an array of food trucks. Admission is free, however, there will be a cost to purchase food, according to a news release on Stuff in The Bluff.com. The community is invited to attend this family-friendly event. Details: Holcomb, (870) 489-3030.

Beginning Saturday, Nov. 4

Blues concert series set

The "Blues By Budweiser" concert series will be back for a second season. In collaboration with MK Distributors and RJ's Grill & Bar, Port City Blues Society will again host live blues concerts the first Saturday of the month at RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted free. It's a $5 cover charge for non-members. The 2023-2024 concerts include: Nov. 4 -- Big "A" and the Allstars Blues Band; Dec. 2 -- Johnie B and Queen Iretta Sanders Blues Review; Jan. 6, 2024 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; and Feb. 3 -- Chad Marshall Band. Details: pc-blues.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Through Sunday, Nov. 5

Walk Across Arkansas set

Walk Across Arkansas, an eight-week, group-based exercise program from the Cooperative Extension Service, began Sept. 11. It is designed to help Arkansans get moving and collaborate with peers. Teams can consist of one person to as many as 30 people. Participants can register and log exercise minutes at walk.uada.edu/walk/. Registration for the fall 2023 session is open and the competition runs through Nov. 5.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 6

Amos Chapel has revival

Amos Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1307 W. 16th Ave., will conduct fall revival at 7 p.m. Nov. 6-8. The theme is It's Revival Time -- We Need the Lord. The guest evangelist will be the Rev. Stanley Blair Sr., pastor of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church at Moscow.

GOP announces filing period

The Jefferson County Republican Committee announced the filing period for justice of the peace, constable, and committee membership will begin at noon Nov. 6 and end at noon Nov. 14. The Republican Primary is scheduled on March 5, 2024, and the general election is Nov. 5, 2024.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Election set for Go Forward, Public Safety taxes

Early voting will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 7-13 at the Jefferson County Courthouse for the Nov. 14 election. Nov. 14 is a special election day for the Go Forward Pine Bluff tax proposals and the annual school election day in the Watson Chapel School District, though no one is on the ballot. A special election will be held Nov. 14 on a five-eighths-cent sales tax for Go Forward Pine Bluff projects and a three-eighths-cent sales tax for public safety. Only residents of Pine Bluff can vote on these issues. There is one ballot item pertaining to Watson Chapel, an annual referendum on the rate of 39.8 mills as approved in August 2022. Details: Jefferson County Clerk's Office, (870) 541-5322.

Through Wednesday, Nov. 8

TOPPS takes Toys for Tots applications

TOPPS Inc., 1000 Townsend Drive, will sponsor Toys for Tots for children during the holiday season. People may submit applications Monday through Thursday, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. from Oct. 11 to Nov. 8, according to a news release. To apply, parents will need to bring their child's birth certificate and the parent's ID. This program is available for children between from birth to 13 years old. "Please note that if you are already signed up with another organization, there is no need to register with TOPPS, as the information will be shared with other organizations," according to the release. Details: TOPPS (Targeting Our People's Priorities with Service) (870) 850-6011.

Beginning Sunday, Nov. 12

Back to School Prayer and Pizza set

Back to School Prayer and Pizza for children will be held at the following churches from 2-3 p.m. on these dates: Nov. 12, Galilee Missionary Baptist Church; and Dec. 10, East End Church of God and Christ. Intercessors will pray at each event. Robbie Williams, president of the Helping Hands for the Community Inc., and volunteers will serve the refreshments donated by business leaders (Dr. Martha Flowers, lawyer Efrem Neely, Dr. Brandi Wright, and Dr. Ronatae Graham). "Please join the movement through prayer for our children," said Dee Clay, spokesman. The event is free and open to the general public. Organizers ask that pastors and youth leaders participate.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Election set for Go Forward, Public Safety taxes

Nov. 14 is a special election day for the Go Forward Pine Bluff tax proposals and the annual school election day in the Watson Chapel School District, though no one is on the ballot. Voters will go to the polls this day. The special election will be held on a five-eighths-cent sales tax for Go Forward Pine Bluff projects and a three-eighths-cent sales tax for public safety. Only residents of Pine Bluff can vote on these issues. There is one ballot item pertaining to Watson Chapel, an annual referendum on the rate of 39.8 mills as approved in August 2022. Details: Jefferson County Clerk's Office, (870) 541-5322.

Wednesday, Nov. 15

City plans resource, employment fair

A Resource and Employment Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The event is free and open to the public, according to a news release. The city of Pine Bluff's Economic & Community Development Department, in partnership with the offices of the Southeast Arkansas Economic Development District and Arkansas Department of Workforce Services, is sponsoring the event. There more than 40 employers and resource providers scheduled to participate. The fair will conclude with a food giveaway sponsored by First Ward Living Grace Food Pantry. Although the resource and employment fair is free, registration is required by Oct. 30. To register, contact Cynthia Anderson by email at canderson@cityofpinebluff-ar.gov or by telephone at (870) 543-1820, ext. 228.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Celebrate! Maya Project plans local event

The Celebrate! Maya Project of Arkansas, which celebrates the life and legacy of poet and writer Maya Angelou, will host an event in Pine Bluff. At 5 p.m. Nov. 18, the Southeast Arkansas Sharing and Listening FriendRaiser will be held at the Pine Bluff Jefferson County Library, 600 S. Main St. Co-hosts are Janetta Kearney, coordinator; Brenda Johnson, Erma Toney, Juanita Burton, Teija Kearney-Ramos, Janis F. Kearney and Janice Davis Kearney. Special guests will include representatives of the Pine Bluff mayor's office, the Pine Bluff School District; Bob J. Nash, former director of White House personnel; and Judge John L. Kearney of Pine Bluff. The project honors Angelou's life by creating literacy and arts curricula for Arkansas youth, and sharing Angelou's life story, including her childhood years in Stamps. Details: www.celebratemayaproject.org .

Through Saturday, Jan. 13

USDA extends deadline for discrimination form

The U.S. Department of Agriculture extended the deadline for the Discrimination Financial Assistance Program from Oct. 31, 2023 to Jan. 13, 2024. The new deadline will give eligible farmers, ranchers and forest landowners more time to apply for assistance, according to a news release. This program delivers on Section 22007 of the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides financial assistance for farmers, ranchers and forest landowners who experienced discrimination in USDA farm lending programs prior to January 2021.

Underway

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.