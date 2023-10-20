Church News

KINGS HIGHWAY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2312 Fluker Ave., will celebrate the fourth anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Anthony J. Howard and Julia Howard, at 3 p.m. Sunday. The speaker will be the Rev. Larry C. Battles, pastor of Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church. The theme will be A Pastor Anointed, Appointed and Chosen to Serve. (I Sam. 16: 11-13; Jer. 3:15.)

EIGHTH AVENUE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1200 W. Eighth Ave., invites the community to its 125th anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday. The sermon will be by the Rev. Steven King, pastor of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, and his choir will sing. The Rev. Kirby L. Gulley is the pastor of Eighth Avenue church.

PRAYER WORKS GOSPEL CHURCH, 1301 W. 15th Ave., will celebrate Friends and Family Day at 11 a.m. Sunday. "Come together and celebrate the joy of the community," a spokesman said. Dinner will be served. The pastor is the Rev. Laydell Jordan.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will host a Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon at 2 p.m. Saturday at the fellowship hall at the church. The speaker will be Dr. Yara Robertson of the CARTI Cancer Center. The theme is Faith Over Fear; Know Your Purpose (Psalm 27:1.) Tickets are $25. The event is open to the community. Details: Barbara Rankins at (870) 329-3380.

AMOS CHAPEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1307 W. 16th Ave., will host its Family and Friends Day at 3 p.m. Sunday. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Donald Manning, pastor of Thomas Chapel Missionary Baptist Church at Gould. Diana Womack is the coordinator and the Rev. Robert Willis Jr. is pastor of Amos Chapel.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will present Christine Allmond at 8 a.m. Sunday and her husband Corentha Allmond at 11 a.m. as the featured ministers. Both are members of New Community. At 6 p.m. Sunday, New Community's first lady, Janice Lockett, will speak in the Kingdom Builders program. The pastor/apostle is Patrick Lockett.

THE MT. NEBO NINTH ANNUAL BREAST CANCER EVENT will be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 28 at the Saracen Landing Pavilion, 200 Lake Saracen Drive. The community is invited to attend the celebration honoring the memory of Billie Jean "B.J." Jackson. There will be a 2K walk/run and a $30 entry fee includes a commemorative T-shirt. This event will include food vendors, shopping vendors, live entertainment, health screenings and special guests, according to a news release. To register, visit mtnebobreastcancerbj.org. Details: events@stuffinthebluff.com or see the Facebook page for updates.

THE COLOR CHURCH, 1801 W. 17th Ave., will host Hearts On Fire in its Give Me Jesus Crusade at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Greg Smith is the senior pastor. Victoria D. Smith is the founder of H.O.F. The crusade will feature a fire tunnel prayer, games, classes, praise and worship as well as refreshments. "If you are young and you want more of God, you want to experience Jesus in a deeper and greater way, then this night is for you," Victoria Smith said. "This night is catered to the youth. I am encouraging parents, aunts, uncles, pastors, intercessors, youth leaders, teachers -- if you work with any youth in any capacity or just simply have a passion for this younger generation -- please come and be a part. We are covering our youth in prayer." Details: Victoria D. Smith at (870) 718-2243 or vsmith330@gmail.com.

BARRAQUE STREET MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1800 W. Pullen St., will celebrate its annual women's day at 11 a.m. Oct. 29. The speaker will be Simone Simmons Milton of Bryant. Milton is a family nurse practitioner specialist. The theme is Embracing the Family Spiritually. A special Women's Day choir will be directed by Pamela Ervin. All are invited to attend. Milton is also the first lady at Barraque Street church where the Rev. Sidney D. Milton is the pastor.

AMOS CHAPEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1307 W. 16th Ave., will conduct fall revival at 7 p.m. Nov. 6-8. The theme is It's Revival Time -- We Need the Lord. The guest evangelist will be the Rev. Stanley Blair Sr., pastor of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church at Moscow.

PRAYER AND PIZZA for children will be held at the following churches from 2-3 p.m. on these dates: Nov. 12, Galilee Missionary Baptist Church; and Dec. 10, East End Church of God and Christ. Intercessors will pray at each event. Volunteers will serve refreshments donated by business leaders. The event is free and open to the general public. Dee Clay is the coordinator. Pastors and youth leaders are asked to participate.

WORD OF FAITH FULL GOSPEL BAPTIST CHURCH, 1108 S. Poplar St., invites the community to its Family and Friends Day on Oct. 29. Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m. and worship service starts at 10:45 a.m. The sermon will be by Henry Land Jr., the pastor.

