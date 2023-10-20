Congratulations to Allahni Branch

Allahni Branch, a Watson Chapel High School Choir student, was selected to participate in a performance at Carnegie Hall.

Branch will perform in the 2024 Honor Performance Series Choral Event Feb. 10, 2024, at Carnegie Hall, in New York City.

She is also among four Watson Chapel choir students chosen recently for the 2023 Region 3 All-Region Choir. Branch was selected for Alto 2 in the Soprano, Alto, Tenor, Bass Mixed Choir, according to a news release.

Her plans to participate in the Carnegie Hall performance began this summer. Watson Chapel Choral Director Janet Johnson nominated Branch and 12 other choral students for the project.

"Allahni was the only student who responded and said she wanted to participate," Johnson said. "She talked with her grandmother, Mrs. Jessie Clemmons, about her desire to pursue it. Her grandmother read all the details and decided that if Allahni wanted to take this musical journey, she would support Allahni all the way."

Next came the song selection.

"Allahni came to me for a song to learn. I shared one from my college years as a vocal music major at UAPB, entitled Caro Mio Ben (my dear beloved). Allahni liked the song and learned it quickly," Johnson said.

"She submitted her application, registration fee, and her required vocal selection to Honor Performance Series on Sept. 6, 2023. On Oct. 1, 2023, she was notified of her acceptance and selection to participate in the 2024 Honor Performance Series Choral Event on Feb. 7-11, 2024," Johnson said.

A fund-raising effort is underway to help Branch attend the New York project.

"We want to help our students be great and reach their fullest potential," Johnson said.

For more information on the Honors Performance Series or to make donations toward Branch's trip, visit https://give.honorsperformance.org/6R8Pm2sMFU.

Details: Jessie Clemmons (870) 692-219 or Janet Johnson (770) 329-4849.

Area Agency menu set

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Here's next week's menu:

Monday -- Poppy seed chicken, zucchini and tomatoes, garden salad, cake, and milk.

Tuesday -- Baked turkey with gravy, cornbread dressing with cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, green beans, pumpkin pie with whipped topping, and milk.

Wednesday -- Hamburger on bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, corn salad, baked chips, banana pudding, and milk.

Thursday -- Honey glazed pork chops, scalloped corn and broccoli, greens, autumn delight, and milk.

Friday -- Brown beans and ham, steamed cabbage and carrots, cornbread, fruit, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.

Pine Bluff Live set Oct. 29

The city of Pine Bluff will host another Pine Bluff Live on Sunday Number Five at 5 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Youth of all ages will showcase their talents for the community. The public is invited to attend, according to a news release.

Local entrepreneurs and businesses will also have booths available. Small businesses and organizations interested in setting up booths should contact Pine Bluff Event Coordinator Mary Liddell at (870) 643-2383 by Oct. 23.

Civic meeting time changes

The in-person meeting of the Civic Auditorium Complex Commission will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 24. The time was corrected in a news release. Details: Pine Bluff Convention Center, (870) 536-7600.