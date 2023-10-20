Conway bank sees profit dip 9% in 3Q





Bloated interest rates aren't just creating trouble for consumers -- Home BancShares Inc. reported Thursday that rates are eroding earnings, with net income dropping 9% and earnings per share falling 7.5% in the third quarter.

With earnings per share of 49 cents, the Conway bank outperformed Wall Street's consensus projections of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 47 cents per share. Net income for the period ending Sept. 30 decreased to $98.5 million from $108.7 million in the same quarter a year ago.

"The quarter was a little disappointing" weighed against the bank's standards, John Allison, chairman and chief executive officer, told the investment community on a call Thursday. "The two main culprits were operating expenses and interest expenses that caused a slight decrease in net income."

Consumers and investors have closely monitored deposits and liquidity at United States banks after the collapse of three regional lenders earlier this year. Home stressed both metrics in Thursday's report and recognized the attention being paid to deposits. "The company has continued to limit its exposure to uninsured deposits and has been actively monitoring this in light of the current banking environment," Home BancShares said in the report.

Individual deposits of up to $250,000 at U.S. banks are guaranteed to be returned to customers by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. if a bank fails. Home's deposits dropped more than 10% in the quarter, slipping to $16.5 billion from $18.5 billion in the third quarter of 2022. Deposits fell from the $17 billion recorded in the second quarter.

Allison touted "the safety and soundness of our deposits" on the call. The bank reported that nearly 71% of its deposits are protected by the FDIC guarantee. Uninsured deposits were at $7.95 billion though Home said available net liquidity exceeded uninsured and uncollateralized deposits by $1.38 billion.

Home BancShares has $6.12 billion available in net liquidity -- $1.78 billion internally and $4.33 billion externally, including $3 billion of funding through the Federal Home Loan Bank.

"We are very proud of our fortress balance sheet and we will continue to build on our strength," Allison said, noting that the lender has the liquidity to cover customers who have money in the bank. "Home can pay off all uninsured depositors and still have money left."

Home BancShares reported an uptick in loans, which increased nearly 3% to $14.3 billion in the quarter compared with a year ago and were flat from the second quarter. Lending activity received a positive report from Stephens Inc. industry analyst Matt Olney, who noted Thursday that the investment bank's forecast was a drop of 4%.

Bank officials outlined three troubled loans on Thursday's call though they were confident any potential losses would not damage Home's financial health. An office building loan in California should end with "little or no loss" and, likewise, the bank "doesn't expect any meaningful loss" from a property in Miami, Chief Lending Officer Kevin Hester said. A marina on the Texas-Oklahoma border is still being evaluated, the company said.

Loan activity is projected to strengthen in the fourth quarter, Hester said. "We are in a great position as this interest-rate cycle plays out," he added.

Net interest income was $200.6 million and declined from $213.1 million a year ago. That also was a dip from $203.7 million in the second quarter of this year. Net interest margin was 4.19% for the period ending Sept. 30, up from 4.05% a year ago but down from 4.28% on a quarter-to-quarter comparison.

The bank reported a $10.3 million increase in interest expense -- partially offset by a $4.4 million bump up in interest income -- reflecting an $8.6 million surge in the interest paid on deposits.

The Stephens report cited "credit deterioration" at the bank, leading to an increase in non-performing loans, which were up to 0.64% of total loans, an increase from 0.43% in the second quarter of this year. The total of $90.9 million in non-performing loans included $12.6 million in Arkansas. The bank's largest exposure was $27.2 million in Texas. Allowance for credit losses remained flat from quarter-to-quarter at $285.6 million as of Sept. 30.

Related to merger-and-acquisition activity, Home is talking to potential targets though pricing is too costly, Allison said. "We're constantly looking for opportunities and we're seeing some," he added.

The company repurchased $5.7 million in shares in the quarter, raising its total repurchases to $51 million through the end of the third quarter. Total assets decreased 5% in the quarter to $21.95 billion.

The bank's shares fell 3% Thursday to close at $20.54. Home Bancshares has more than 200 branches in Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Texas and one in New York City.





Graphs showing Home BancShares third quarter information.





