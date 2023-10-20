SCREEN TIME

So far as theatrical releases go, it seems we're in blockbuster-of-the-week mode, with Martin Scorsese's 3-hour and 26-minute "Killers of the Flower Moon" following Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" concert film into the cineplexes. Perhaps the most anticipated film of the year, the reviews have been overwhelmingly good, though some critics have remarked that the move seems "overlong."

(Duh. We'll probably make our own mini-series out of it.)

Anyway, Piers Marchant's review is elsewhere in this section, so check out what he has to say about it.

And if you're looking for other options, you might think about the following:

"The Send-Off" (Unrated, 1 hour, 28 minutes, On Demand) Winner of Arkansas Cinema Society's Filmland Arkansas Audience Award in July, this is an intriguing drama about what happens when an Emmy Award-winning actor throws a party at his Hollywood home with close friends in attendance, which begins as a fun evening before devolving into something much darker after he makes an unexpected announcement. With Zachary Ray Sherman, Lena Drake, Devere Rogers; written and directed by John-Michael Powell (a Little Rock native).

"Failure to Protect" (not rated, 1 hour, 37 minutes, On Demand) Criminals have more rights than parents; that's the argument presented in this affecting, often grim documentary that showcases five families' variety of circumstances that can lead to a child's removal from the home by Child Protective Services, as well as the trials and tribulations that inevitably follow. Directed, produced and edited by Jeremy Pion-Berlin.

"Sick Girl" (R, 1 hour, 39 minutes, On Demand) The insecurity that women experience is the driving force in this comedy in which Wren Pepper (Nina Dobrev) feels her closest friends slipping away; she decides to tell them a little white lie that snowballs into a life-altering event. With the always excellent Ray McKinnon, Brandon Mychal Smith, Sherry Cola; written and directed by Jennifer Cram.

"My Sailor, My Love" (not rated, 1 hour, 43 minutes, On Demand) This intimate, emotional romance by Klaus Härö concerns Howard (James Cosmo), a widowed sailor living on the coast of Ireland. His daughter Grace (Catherine Walker) hires charming, gentle Annie (Bríd Brennan) to help out around Dad's house. When the two fall in love, Annie's family welcomes Howard, but the relationship exposes a wealth of pain between Howard and Grace.

"Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On" (TV-14, 1 hour, 30 minutes, PBS American Masters) A detailed, intriguing documentary that follows this groundbreaking artist from the 1960s folk-music scene to her advocacy for Indigenous rights and environmental causes. Included are in-depth conversations with musicians, activists and friends including Jayli Wolf, Alanis Obomsawin, Joni Mitchell, Robbie Robertson, Bird Runningwater and Taj Mahal. Directed by Madison Thomas.

"Silver Dollar Road" (PG, 1 hour, 40 minutes, Amazon Prime Video) A unconventional, well-informed documentary about the Reels family, which for generations have dedicated themselves to farming, fishing and forging a sustainable existence upon their expansive parcel of land along the coastal reaches of North Carolina's Silver Dollar Road. Trouble started in the 1970s when the farm became entangled in a hassle known as "heirs' property," which describes land passed down without a will, where each child inherits an interest, akin to holding shares in a company. The resulting legal hassles continue to this day. Directed by Raoul Peck.

"Martha's Vineyard V. DeSantis" (not rated, 45 minutes, MSNBC, Peacock) This well-crafted documentary investigates how 49 legal aliens trekked on foot from Venezuela to the Texas border in September 2022 to escape a brutal regime; they were then lured onto private planes with false promises of jobs and housing and dropped off on the island of Martha's Vineyard, Mass. Produced and directed by David Heilbroner and Kate Davis.

