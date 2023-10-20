Defense fuels Hogs’ exhibition rout of UT-Tyler

FAYETTEVILLE — The 14th-ranked Arkansas men’s basketball team scored early and often and impressed on the defensive end in its 92-39 exhibition victory over the University of Texas at Tyler on Friday at Bud Walton Arena.

An early three-pointer by Memphis transfer Chandler Lawson kicked off an 18-2 Razorbacks run that put them ahead 20-4 less than 10 minutes in. Jeremiah Davenport, a Cincinnati transfer, later buried 3 three-pointers over 2:33 to balloon Arkansas’ lead to 34-10 with 6:16 left in the first half.

With a pair of free throws following a drive to the rim in transition, Davenport reached 11 points. The Patriots did not score their 12th point until a free throw with 3:09 remaining in the half.

Aiding Davenport was Louisville transfer El Ellis, who pitched in 9 first-half points, 2 rebounds and 3 steals. Senior guard Davonte Davis also pitched in 6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals before the break, capping the half with a jump shot with 1 second remaining.

The Razorbacks led 45-12 at halftime. Arkansas held UT-Tyler to 5 of 25 shooting, 0 of 8 from three-point range and forced 14 first-half turnovers.

The Patriots missed their final eight shots in the first half, and their string of misses grew to 13 less than two minutes after halftime. They shot 24.5% from the field for the game and committed 20 turnovers.

Arkansas took a 51-point lead with 7:27 to play on a layup by Davis. It held at least a 40-point advantage over the final 16:24, when sophomore guard Joseph Pinion knocked down a three in transition.

Pinion and Mark teamed up for a 14-2 run in the opening 4:01 of the second half. The Morrilton native made 3 threes in the span, and Mark, a transfer from Houston, added a triple and dunk of his own in an 18-second stretch.

Khalif Battle, the Temple transfer who missed the Red-White Showcase on Oct. 4 because of foot soreness, led Arkansas with 14 points off the bench. Davenport pitched in 13 and Mark added 10.

Ellis, Pinion, Davis and forward Makhi Mitchell each had nine points. Davis also had a team-high seven rebounds.

Trevon Brazile had 4 points on 2 of 7 from the field in 19 minutes in his first game action since tearing the ACL in his right knee last December.

The Razorbacks shot 45.6% in the game and were 11 of 34 (32.4%) from three-point range. Defensively, they blocked six shots and came away with 12 steals.

Arkansas returns to Bud Walton Arena on Oct. 28 for a charity exhibition against preseason No. 3 Purdue. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m., and the game will be available for streaming on SEC Network+.