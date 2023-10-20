Down by the river

It appears Mother Nature has put folks in the South on a non-liquid diet. The depth of the Mississippi River as well as its tributaries like the Arkansas River is low, extremely low, and the state’s agriculture and other industries are feeling it.

Barges on the Arkansas River system are facing draft restrictions due to historically low water on the Mississippi River below Montgomery Point Lock and Dam in Desha County, one of 18 dams on the Arkansas River that keeps water at a certain level—so that safe barge passage can occur.

The problem is not so much the Arkansas River as it is the Mississippi. As predicted weeks ago, the low water is making it difficult for barges heading south on the Arkansas to get on the Mississippi and vice versa. The situation is causing backups, and backups cause delays. Delays cost time, and time is money.

How big of a problem is this?

According to the paper, Little Rock Port executive director Bryan Day said, “We have some users that depend heavily on the river, and it’s going to delay the delivery of resources and supplies.” He sent an email to the Port of Little Rock Board of Directors saying it will be difficult for larger barge loads to pass through the Montgomery Point Lock and Dam. He said last year the Mississippi dropped, but it never got to the point where you couldn’t get on the Arkansas.

The problem is that the channel on the Mississippi River is less than nine feet deep and 100 feet wide in times like these, and as those who love the outdoors know, nothing in nature creates a straight line. Rivers are no exception. They meander.

A tow with one barge is typically 70 feet wide. The low water is causing barges to scrape along some of the river bottom (!) and is narrowing passageways for barges.

Sometimes Mother Nature needs a human assist, and dredging helps. Crews arrived last weekend to begin using a “clamshell dredge” to clean out high spots within a roughly half-mile stretch of the river downstream from Montgomery Point.

“Much of the larger barge traffic is having to stop until we get that area dredged out,” said Jay Townsend, public affairs chief at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District.

Another dredge is on the way and is expected to start work by Saturday. It’s much needed.

What’s really needed is rain upstream. Unfortunately, according to our trusty Weather Channel app, there’s a 58 percent chance of it on Saturday in St. Louis—on the day the dredging is supposed to be completed.