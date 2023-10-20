University of Arkansas women’s basketball Coach Mike Neighbors, speaking during SEC basketball media days in Birmingham, Ala., on Thursday, said he urged both Makayla Daniels and Samara Spencer to mentor five-star freshman Taliah Scott. “I challenged Mak to do that with Sam, and now I’m challenging both of them to do that for Taliah. … She doesn’t feel like she has to come in and have the ball in her hands all the time,” Neighbors said. (AP/Mike Stewart)

Print Headline: Dynamic Duo

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content