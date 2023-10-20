Every Kind Of Fiber Art This Weekend At Ozark Folkways In Winslow

FAQ

Fiber Fest 2023

WHAT -- Demonstrations of lace making, spinning, weaving, felting, quilting, slow stitching, knitting, crocheting and more, plus an exhibition of fiber art.

WHEN -- 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

WHERE -- Ozark Folkways, 22733 N. U.S. 71 in Winslow

COST -- Free

INFO -- 634-3791 or infor@ozarkfolkways.org

BONUS -- There will also be vendors, a silent auction, food and live music.