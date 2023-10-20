Every Kind Of Fiber Art This Weekend At Ozark Folkways In Winslow

FAQ
Fiber Fest 2023
WHAT -- Demonstrations of lace making, spinning, weaving, felting, quilting, slow stitching, knitting, crocheting and more, plus an exhibition of fiber art.
WHEN -- 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
WHERE -- Ozark Folkways, 22733 N. U.S. 71 in Winslow
COST -- Free
INFO -- 634-3791 or infor@ozarkfolkways.org
BONUS -- There will also be vendors, a silent auction, food and live music.
The hands of Peggy Bowen are visible Wednesday, March 4, 2020, as she works on Bobbin Lace during a Spin-A-Round meeting of the Wool and Wheel Handspinners in the Latta Barn at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. The group meets every first Wednesday of the month at the park and every third Saturday at Ozark Folkways in Winslow. The group is open to the public and invites participation and observation. Check out nwaonline.com/200305Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)