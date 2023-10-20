Sections
Every Kind Of Fiber Art This Weekend At Ozark Folkways In Winslow

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Mary Scott of Springdale stitches a quilt Tuesday Oct. 10, 2023. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

FAQ

Fiber Fest 2023

WHAT -- Demonstrations of lace making, spinning, weaving, felting, quilting, slow stitching, knitting, crocheting and more, plus an exhibition of fiber art.

WHEN -- 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

WHERE -- Ozark Folkways, 22733 N. U.S. 71 in Winslow

COST -- Free

INFO -- 634-3791 or infor@ozarkfolkways.org

BONUS -- There will also be vendors, a silent auction, food and live music.

  photo  The hands of Peggy Bowen are visible Wednesday, March 4, 2020, as she works on Bobbin Lace during a Spin-A-Round meeting of the Wool and Wheel Handspinners in the Latta Barn at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. The group meets every first Wednesday of the month at the park and every third Saturday at Ozark Folkways in Winslow. The group is open to the public and invites participation and observation. Check out nwaonline.com/200305Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)
  

Print Headline: Every Kind Of Fiber Art This Weekend At Ozark Folkways

