Ex-Little Rock firefighter gets prison sentence

A former Little Rock firefighter was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in federal prison in a hearing that nearly resulted in his plea being rejected when the judge said his statements in court during sentencing appeared to repudiate his guilty plea.

Christian Burton, 37, of Little Rock, was arrested at work July 2, 2021, on a federal criminal complaint charging him with receipt and possession of child pornography, which was followed up with an indictment four days later. The following month, a superseding indictment charged Burton with three counts of receipt of child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography and added one count of production of child pornography after investigators discovered a photo alleged to have been taken by Burton of a sleeping child with what prosecutors have alleged was Burton’s penis visible in the photo.

On May 3, Burton pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, in exchange for the dismissal of the remaining charges against him, including the production charge, which carries a 15-year mandatory minimum prison sentence and maximum of life in prison.

A sentencing hearing on Sept. 27 was interrupted after Burton’s attorney, Assistant Federal Public Defender Latrece Gray, who was requesting a downward variance to a five-year prison sentence, objected to inclusion of the photo for Miller’s consideration on the grounds that because Burton’s face was not in the photo it was impossible to determine with certainty that he was the person in the photo. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant, saying that the investigator, Amber Kalmer, having left the Little Rock Police Department to go to work for Attorney General Tim Griffin, was unavailable that day, asked for a continuance that U.S. District Judge Brian Miller granted.

In court on Thursday, Bryant agreed not to seek an upward variance of the guideline sentencing range of 97 to 121 months in prison after Gray withdrew her motion for a downward variance and asked instead for a low-range guideline sentence of 97 months. Bryant then asked Miller to sentence Burton to 121 months in prison, the high end of the guideline range, saying that he should face a more severe penalty due to the position of trust that he held and the fact that the offense was conducted over a foreign-based, encrypted messaging application with the purpose of evading law enforcement.

“It was sophisticated,” she said. “This wasn’t just someone who went on the internet and downloaded child pornography. It was a firefighter in a position of trust who knew better who still chose to trade child pornography over a website that’s out of the country.” Pointing to the courtroom gallery in which was seated several of Burton’s family members, Gray said that Burton’s family support, lack of criminal history and the consequences of a federal felony conviction made it unlikely that he would reoffend in the future.

“They’ve been with him through every step of the process,” Gray said, and pointed out that Burton would never be able to work as a firefighter again.

“He’s essentially going to have to start over when he’s released,” she said.

Bryant said the only reason she agreed to dismissal of the child pornography production count was because, despite the photo she said Burton had taken, she had seen no credible evidence to suggest that he had actually been involved in molesting children. But she did say she believed Miller should consider the photograph in question as relevant conduct in crafting an appropriate sentence.

“If I thought Mr. Burton had molested that little boy we’d be having a different conversation,” she said.

Addressing the judge, Burton said no one had ever accused him of hurting anyone and said he had fully cooperated with investigators when he was approached.

“I have not wanted or intended to hurt anyone in my life,” Burton said. “I took this plea deal because I do know something was sent to me that I never denied.” Burton said he gave investigators information they would not have otherwise known.

“I told them I had contacted an attorney to try and figure out how to get help on what to do about these,” he said. “I was afraid. I was scared.” In firefighter training, he said, “it was drummed into our heads” that anything reflecting negatively on an individual firefighter would reflect on the whole department.

“At the end of the day my biggest mistake was procrastination,” he said.

“That’s not what you pled to, that’s not what the facts are,” Miller said. “You admitted you did it and if you’re sitting there now saying that’s not what the facts are … I think what you’re trying to say is that you went overboard in trying to help the government find what it was looking for … but what you essentially said was you didn’t do it.” Miller, pointing to Bryant, who had begun pulling evidence photos from a folder, told Burton that he was placing himself in danger of reopening his prosecution.

“Do you really want that?” he asked.

Gray, who briefly struggled with Burton for his microphone as he tried to continue, told Miller the plea would stand and asked for a low-end guideline sentence of 97 months.

“I made an agreement with Ms. Gray and I’ll stand by it,” Bryant then said, “but if you’re telling me you’re going to consider what he just told you, I need to have a side conversation with Ms. Gray.” “I don’t think there’s any reason for me to consider it,” Miller said. “I think Mr. Burton just got on a roll and got started talking. I came in here thinking I was going to see more evidence but I could tell immediately the parties had been talking and decided, no, let’s stay away from that.” In addition to the 10-year prison term, Miller ordered Burton to serve 10 years on supervised release when he leaves prison.