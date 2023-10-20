Fayetteville man arrested in connection with internet stalking of teen

SILOAM SPRINGS -- A Fayetteville man thought he was meeting a teenage girl, but instead was arrested by Siloam Springs police officers, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Thursday.

William Tucker, 37, was arrested Tuesday in connection with internet stalking of a child and computer child pornography.

Prosecutors have not filed formal charges against him.

He was released Thursday from the Benton County Jail after posting a $200,000 bond.

Tucker started messaging a Siloam Springs police detective who was undercover on a social media site, according to the affidavit. The detective, who Tucker thought was a teenage girl, told him her age. Tucker wanted to know if it was OK with him being 26 years old, according to court documents.

The two exchanged photographs, and Tucker said he wanted to take the girl to his lake house near Russellville, according to the affidavit. Police verified Tucker did own the lake house, the affidavit states.

He told the girl in a message she would have to sneak around to date him, according to the affidavit.

Tucker arranged to meet the girl at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Siloam Springs and said he would get a hotel room for them to stay in, according to the affidavit.

He sent sexually explicit messages to the girl and wanted her to send him photographs of her showering, according to the affidavit.

Tucker was arrested when he arrived at the location, according to the affidavit.

He declined to talk to police and requested an attorney, according to court documents.

Tucker's arraignment is scheduled for 8 a.m. Nov 27 in Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren's courtroom.