Fort Smith university nets $650,000 five-year grant to set up Economic Development Administration-designated University Center

FORT SMITH -- The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith will receive $650,000 to establish and operate a "University Center" as designated by the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

The administration is providing $16.5 million total in grants to colleges and universities in 14 states it selected to leverage their assets, promote innovation and strengthen regional economies, according to a UAFS news release.

The administration's five-year University Center grants will provide institutions money annually to support programs focusing on economic development planning and implementation benefiting underserved populations, the release states.

Rachel Putman, UAFS' director of communications, said the university will receive $130,000 for five years for a total of $650,000. Oct. 1 was the official start date of the grant award.

The award will help UAFS' Center for Economic Development expand its ability to serve marginalized communities in the River Valley, according to the release. Planning is underway at the university to focus on three primary initiatives: advancing high-growth entrepreneurship, developing a high-skilled regional workforce and increasing the resiliency of the western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma region.

Chancellor Terisa Riley said it's an honor for the Center for Economic Development to be recognized on a national scale. The grant award and invitation to become an official University Center demonstrates the university's commitment to sustaining and strengthening economic development in its entire region, she said.

"This support and recognition for the CED not only aligns with our university's commitment to economic development and partnership, as outlined in our strategic plan, but also continues our tradition of forging meaningful connections for collaborative innovation and the betterment of the River Valley," Riley said.

Kendall Ross, executive director of the Center for Economic Development, likewise said in the news release the award is a testament to the university's commitment to drive positive change and sustainable growth in the region.

"Leveraging this grant, we'll collaborate closely with our communities and partners, engaging in real discussion to develop robust and lasting solutions that will uplift our local economy and improve quality of life," Ross said.