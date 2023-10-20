FYI Calendar: Arts Live debuts original play, ‘Zombies Vs. Ghosts,’ this weekend

Today

War Eagle Fair -- 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today & Saturday; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, 11037 High Sky Inn Road in Hindsville. Admission free; $5 parking. wareaglefair.com. War Eagle Mill Arts & Crafts Fair & Sharps' Show at War Eagle are next door.

Pumpkin Patch Craft Festival -- 9 a.m.-5 p.m. today & Saturday, United Lutheran Church, 100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista. Free. unitedlutheranbv.org.

It's Fall Y'All Craft Fair -- 9 a.m.-6 p.m. today & Saturday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Benton County Fairgrounds, 7640 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd. in Bentonville. Free. liveloveeventsnwa.com.

Wishing Spring Gallery Fall Festival -- 9 a.m.-5 p.m. today & Saturday, outside Wishing Spring Gallery, 8862 W. McNelly Road in Bella Vista. Free. wishingspringgallery.net.

Ozark Regional Arts & Crafts Fair -- 9 a.m.-6 p.m. today & Saturday, Washington County Fairgrounds, 2537 McConnell Ave. in Fayetteville. Free admission. 756-6954.

Ozark Regional Arts & Crafts Festival -- 9 a.m.-9 p.m. today, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, NWA Convention Center, 1420 S. 48th St. in Springdale. Free admission. 756-6954.

Frontier Marshals Training Academy -- 9-11 a.m., U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. $30; grades K-6. usmmuseum.org.

"A Doll's House" -- Henrik Ibsen's classic drama presented by UAFS students, 7 p.m. today & 3 & 7 p.m. Saturday, Breedlove Auditorium at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. $10. uafs.universitytickets.com.

"The Band's Visit" -- What happens when a traveling band from Egypt lands in a tiny town in Israel, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, through Nov. 5, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$64. theatre2.org.

Comedy With Andy Woodhull -- 7:30 p.m., Starr Theatre at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $21-$31. waltonartscenter.org.

Saturday

Maker Faire NWA -- 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Super Saturday -- Super Science Steve, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Curator Talk -- Wounded Knee 1973 with Dave Kennedy, 10 a.m., U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. Free with museum admission. usmmuseum.org.

Books & Blooms -- With Annie's Garden Blooms, 10 a.m.-noon, Bookish in the Bakery District in Fort Smith. bookishfs.com.

Investigation Station -- 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m., U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. Free with museum admission. usmmuseum.org.

Discover the Grounds -- Invasive species, 11 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Bear State of Mind" -- Presented by Trike Theatre, 11 a.m., 2 p.m. & 6:30 p.m., Thaden School Performing Arts Center in Bentonville. $10-$15. triketheatre.org.

Cemeterrariums -- A craft for teens and adults, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Local Author Story Time -- With Songju Ma Daemicke, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Thriller Night -- Screening three short films by Jason Pitts, 6 p.m., followed by two Friday the 13th fan films, 8:30 p.m., Eureka Springs Coffee House, 11 N. Main St. Hosted by the River Valley Film Society. Free. Email fwrbrandon@hotmail.com.

