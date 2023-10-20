Har-Ber rebounds after loss in 1st set

SPRINGDALE — Springdale Har-Ber dropped a tight opening set, then took the next three to claim a 3-1 (25-27, 25-16, 25-15, 31-29) win over Rogers in 6A-West Conference volleyball action Thursday night in Wildcat Arena.

The Lady Wildcats (18-11) claimed a marathon fourth set, scoring the final two points to close out the match. But Rogers had one match point themselves, leading 25-24. The Lady Mounties turned back four match points before finally falling. Har-Ber, which has now won five in a row, will be the No. 4 seed from the 6A-West in next week’s Class 6A state tournament. The Lady Wildcats will play North Little Rock, the No. 5 seed from the 6A-Central at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Buzz Bolding Arena in Conway. Rogers, which has now lost five straight, claims the No. 6 seed in the 6A-West and will play Little Rock Central at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Har-Ber Coach Cassie Loyd pointed out the Lady Mounties swept the Lady Wildcats earlier in the season.

“Regardless how the season played out, we had to bring our best tonight,” Loyd said. “They made us bring our best tonight. They played really scrappy defense. They terminated a lot of balls. They didn’t make winning tonight easy by any means.” Brooklyn Ware finished with 19 kills with just two errors to go with 10 digs and two aces. Reese Erickson chipped in nine kills, while Joely Tankersley added five aces and 17 digs.

Rogers Coach Christina Lawrence said strong starts by Har-Ber in multiple sets turned out to be the difference.

“We’d get down by six, seven, eight, that’s tough,” Lawrence said. “Then we’d come back. We’d have our runs and we played great. We just need to start that from the beginning. We’re not super young, but we’ve still got some kids coming back from injury. We moved some kids around some. Our libero’s playing outside some.

“It’s just kind of a learning thing. I’m just proud of how we fought though.” Lawrence said her team showed what it’s capable of doing with the state tournament coming up.

“We took [Fort Smith] South-side to five. I mean we’ve got it. We’ve just got to get it together. We’re thankful to be able to go [to the state tournament]. We’re excited about it. We’ll just go as hard as we can and play hard.” Olyvia Hall led Rogers (16-15) with 13 kills and 16 blocks. Madison Bryant added nine kills. Haily Prendas chipped in 16 digs.

Junior setter Kaitlyn Brady dished out 25 assists and Brooklyn Weaver contributed seven blocks. The opening set was similar to the fourth as Rogers turned back a set point and scored three straight points to take set one 27-25. The teams were tied at 23, 24 and 25. Har-Ber controlled sets two and three. The Lady Wildcats led 21-9 in the second set and cruised and scored the first five in the third.

BENTONVILLE 3, SPRINGDALE 0

Marian Hendricks finished with nine kills and 11 digs to help lead the Lady Tigers to a 25-19, 25-22, 25-10 win over Springdale on Thursday night.

Tori Otter chipped in nine kills and Audrey Adair dished out 31 assists for Bentonville.

FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 3, FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 0

The Lady Mavericks swept the crosstown rival Lady Bears 25-13, 25-22, 25-15. Southside will be the No. 2 seed from the 6A-West and earned a first-round bye. The Lady Mavericks will face the Little Rock Central-Rogers winner at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

FAYETTEVILLE 3, ROGERS HERITAGE 0

Regan Harp hammered 19 kills to lead the 6A-West Conference champion Lady Purple Bulldogs to a 25-18, 25-13, 25-22 win over the Lady War Eagles.

Quincy Schaffer dished out 38 assists for Fayetteville (22-8). The Lady Purple Bulldogs are the No. 1 seed from the 6A-West and earned a first-round bye.

GREENWOOD 3, GREENBRIER 0

Keke Rice led the Lady Bulldogs attack with 11 kills, while Myia McCoy and Karsen Hart added eight each as Greenwood swept Greenbrier 25-14, 25-15, 25-13 on Thursday night.

Loren Eckart dished out 27 assists and added four aces for Greenwood. Hart also contributed four blocks.

HARRISON 3, SILOAM SPRINGS 0

The Lady Goblins clinched the 5A-West Conference title Thursday with a 25-18, 25-20, 25-13 victory at Siloam Springs. Senior hitter Reese Ricketts also notched a personal milestone, recording her 1,000th career kill and finishing the night with 24 kills. The Lady Goblins (19-5, 12-2) will be the top seed from the 5A-West at next week’s state tournament in Searcy.

SHILOH CHRISTIAN 3, FARMINGTON 0

Chloe Blessing registered a double-double with 19 kills and 10 digs to lead the Lady Saints to a 25-17, 25-22, 25-14 win to claim the 4A-Northwest tournament title on Thursday.

Bella Bonanno contributed 17 digs, while Audrey Pender added 11 kills and Laila Creighton dished out 44 assists. Shiloh Christian (26-6) will play at noon on Tuesday at home in the Class 4A state tournament.

SHILOH CHRISTIAN 3, PRAIRIE GROVE 0

Chloe Blessing hammered 16 kills to lead the Lady Saints (25-6) to a 25-9, 25-15, 25-23 win over Prairie Grove in the semifinals of the 4A-Northwest tournament on Wednesday.