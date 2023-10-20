DEAR HELOISE: To keep combs and brushes clean, remove as much hair as you possibly can from your combs and hairbrushes. Then, run them through a wash cycle in the washing machine with laundry detergent. They'll come out cleaner than doing it by hand.

DEAR REBBA: There are a number of things you can wash in the washing machine or dishwasher. I have plastic silverware holders in my kitchen drawers that I periodically wash in my dishwasher. I wash my down comforter on the gentle cycle in my washing machine, then hang it outside on a sunny day to air-dry.

Both of these machines can be useful for cleaning various items, but always use caution. The temperatures can get very high in a dishwasher, so be sure to read the label on your products to make certain that the item you want to place in the washing machine or dishwasher won't end up ruined.

DEAR HELOISE: My 8-year-old daughter and her friend decided to experiment with my makeup a couple of days ago. While I wasn't happy with the mess they made in the bathroom, my real problem is the makeup that got stained on their clothing. I'm not sure how to get it out. Please give me a hint as to what to do to get the stains out.

DEAR SHERRY: Powdered or water-based makeup is nongreasy and can be removed by first dampening the area, then rubbing the stain with white bar soap. Rinse and launder as usual.

Oily makeup stains, however, should be treated with a prewash spray. Dampen the area and rub in the hottest water possible that still remains safe for the fabric. This works well with mascara that is sometimes left on a towel after washing off the day's makeup.

DEAR HELOISE: My son is only 5 years old, and while we're out doing things, he'll sometimes get hungry and want a snack.

I don't want him eating junk food or energy bars, which are basically just candy bars. So I bought a small makeup bag that I carry in my purse and filled it with a bag of almonds, grapes or raisins. It takes care of his hunger without too much sugar and almost zero fat.

DEAR READERS: Daylight saving time will end on Nov. 5. Before you go to bed, turn your clock back 1 hour.

